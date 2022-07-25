Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Claims He Is Still Friends With Google Co Founder

Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Claims He Is Still Friends With Google Co-Founder

Musk said he has seen Brin’s wife twice in three years, both times in the presence of other people, and there was “nothing romantic” between the pair.

By Angus Whitley and Pierre Paulden, Bloomberg | Updated: 25 July 2022 10:06 IST
Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Claims He Is Still Friends With Google Co-Founder

Photo Credit: Reuters

Brin reportedly instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies

Highlights
  • Elon Musk denied reports of having an affair with Sergey Brin's wife
  • The Tesla CEO claims he is still friends with the Google co-founder
  • Musk is the world’s richest person while Brin is the eighth-wealthiest

Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin's wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk's companies. Musk, the co-founder of Tesla, had an alleged liaison in early December in Miami with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. That ended the long friendship between Musk, 51, and Brin, who helped support the electric carmaker during the 2008 financial crisis. Brin, 48, filed for divorce from Shanahan in January.

Musk said in a post on Twitter, where he has more than 100 million followers, that the Journal's story was untrue. Musk said he has seen Brin's wife twice in three years, both times in the presence of other people, and there was “nothing romantic” between the pair. Musk also said he's still friends with Brin.

Brin had instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk's companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Journal.

The size of Brin's personal investments in Musk's companies isn't known, and it's unclear whether there have been any sales, the newspaper said.

Musk is the world's richest person with a $242 billion (roughly Rs. 19,29,700 crore) fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Brin is the eighth-wealthiest, with a net worth of $94.6 billion (roughly Rs. 7,55,000 crore).

The alleged affair is the latest in a string of revelations about Musk's personal life. Reports earlier this year said he became the father to twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink.

Another of his companies, SpaceX, paid an employee $250,000 (roughly 2 crore) to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Musk in 2016, according to Insider. Musk said the accusations were “utterly untrue” and designed to interfere with his acquisition of Twitter, an agreement which he's now trying to exit.

Brin and Shanahan are currently negotiating a settlement, with Shanahan seeking more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,980 crore), the Journal said, even though there's a prenuptial agreement.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Sergey Brin
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale New Launches: Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi K50i 5G, and More

Related Stories

Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Claims He Is Still Friends With Google Co-Founder
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  3. How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat Data From Android to iOS
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  6. Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight: Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  7. This Android Malware Signs Users Up for Premium Services Without Consent
  8. James Webb Telescope Raw Data Helps Create Striking Images Of Spiral Galaxies
  9. SpaceX Has Launched 32 Satellites in 2022 for Starlink Internet Mission
  10. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100-Day Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailers Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022
  2. Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Claims He Is Still Friends With Google Co-Founder
  3. This New AI-Based Technique Can Detect Heart Conditions, May Help Avert Heart Attacks
  4. Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition, Earbuds X3, X3i Launched: All the Details
  5. Genome of E.Coli Bacterium Reconstructed Using Gallstone From 600-Year-Old Mummy
  6. ESA’s Mars Express Shows Views of the Largest Canyon in Our Solar System
  7. James Webb Space Telescope's Raw Data Used to Create Breathtaking Images of Spiral Galaxies
  8. OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  9. FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.