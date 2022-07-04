Technology News
loading

Digital India Week 2022: PM Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Portals in Gujarat

Digital India Week 2022 saw the launch of portals including Meri Pehchaan, IndiaStack.Global and MyScheme, on Monday.

By ANI | Updated: 4 July 2022 23:46 IST
Digital India Week 2022: PM Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Portals in Gujarat

Photo Credit: Reuters

Indiastack.global is a repository of key projects implemented under India Stack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple digital portals at the ongoing Digital India Week 2022 including a single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, a website IndiaStack.Global, MyScheme, on Monday.
The launch came during the ongoing Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.

He highlighted that the masses had to hustle from pin to pole for basic registrations and documents, however, the country solved the issue digitally. "Just remember the situations 8-10 years ago. The line for taking birth certificate. If you want to pay the bill, then the line, ration line, line for admission, line for result and certificate, line in banks, India solved so many lines online," said PM Modi.

He also stressed that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0.

"With the passage of time, the country which does not adopt modern technology, time moves ahead leaving it behind. India was a victim of this during the Third Industrial Revolution. But today, we can proudly say that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0," he added.

Indiastack.global is a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, Cowin Vaccination Platform, Government e Marketplace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader of building Digital Transformation projects at population scale, and prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions.

MyScheme is a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for.

Meri Pehchaan is a National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provide access to multiple online applications or services.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PM Narendra Modi, Digital India Week
Tata Motors Plans to Sell About 50,000 EVs in FY23, Double It in Next Fiscal Year

Related Stories

Digital India Week 2022: PM Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Portals in Gujarat
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  2. Moto G42 First Impressions: Looks Familiar
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 12S Series Goes Official With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  5. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  6. Infinix Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India on July 8: All Details
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  8. Defy Gravity Z Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Digital India Week 2022: PM Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Portals in Gujarat
  2. Tata Motors Plans to Sell About 50,000 EVs in FY23, Double It in Next Fiscal Year
  3. IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Alternative to ACs With Radiative Cooling System Which Needs No Electricity
  4. Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Debuts Alongside
  5. Vivo Y77 5G Renders, Specifications, Price Reportedly Leaked Ahead of July 7 Launch
  6. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life to Launch Later This Year: Report
  7. Byju’s Completes $950 Million Aakash Acquisition, Receives $800 Million Funds Raised in March
  8. Huawei Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro With 60-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. DoT Warns E-Commerce Websites Sale of Wireless Jammers, Network Boosters Illegal Without Permission
  10. China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.