Technology News
loading

RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice

RBI mentioned concerns related to digital lending related to unbridled engagement of third parties, mis-selling, breach of data privacy, among others.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 August 2022 22:08 IST
RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank’s regulatory framework is focused on the digital lending ecosystem

Highlights
  • The RBI revealed several concerns with digital lending platforms
  • The new norms are aimed at curbing rising malpractice in digital lending
  • Complaints can also be lodged with the RBI under the new guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday mandated that digital loans must be credited directly in the bank accounts of borrowers and not through any third party, as it put in place strict norms to curb rising malpractice in digital lending space. Besides, the RBI said digital lending entities and not the borrowers should pay fees or charges payable to Lending Service Providers (LSPs) in the credit intermediation process.

Issuing a detailed set of guidelines for digital lending, the RBI mentioned about the concerns primarily related to unbridled engagement of third parties, mis-selling, breach of data privacy, unfair business conduct, charging of exorbitant interest rates, and unethical recovery practices.

The RBI had constituted a Working Group on 'digital lending including lending through online platforms and mobile applications' (WGDL) on January 13, 2021.

It further said regulatory framework to support orderly growth of credit delivery through digital lending methods while mitigating the regulatory concerns has been firmed up.

"This regulatory framework is based on the principle that lending business can be carried out only by entities that are either regulated by the Reserve Bank or entities permitted to do so under any other law," it said.

The Reserve Bank's regulatory framework is focused on the digital lending ecosystem of RBI's Regulated Entities (REs) and the LSPs engaged by them to extend various permissible credit facilitation services.

"All loan disbursals and repayments are required to be executed only between the bank accounts of borrower and the RE without any pass-through/ pool account of the LSP or any third party," the RBI said.

Also, any fees, charges, payable to LSPs in the credit intermediation process shall be paid directly by RE and not by the borrower, it added.

It further said a standardized Key Fact Statement (KFS) must be provided to the borrower before executing the loan contract.

This has been mandated to be followed by REs, their LSPs, and Digital Lending Apps (DLAs) of REs, among others.

If any complaint lodged by the borrower is not resolved by the RE within the stipulated period (currently 30 days), he/she can lodge a complaint under the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS).

The RBI further said data collected by DLAs should be need- based, have clear audit trails and only done with prior explicit consent of the borrower.

Option may be provided for borrowers to accept or deny consent for use of specific data, including option to revoke previously granted consent, besides option to delete the data collected from borrowers by DLAs/ LSPs.

RBI also said certain recommendations of the working group have been accepted in-principle, but they require further examination.

Also, there are recommendations which require wider engagement with the central government and other stakeholders in view of the technical complexities, setting up of institutional mechanism and legislative interventions.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, Reserve Bank of India, Digital Lending
Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details

Related Stories

RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  6. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  7. Watch the Official Trailer for Criminal Justice Adhura Sach
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With Temperature Sensor Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Said to Get September Release in India: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Series Likely to Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Foxconn Feels Sting of Fewer Smartphone Sales, Says Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
  4. RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice
  5. Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details
  6. Policybazaar Vulnerabilities Exposed Personal Details of Lakhs of Customers, Defence Personnel: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to Feature 5.4mm Body; Watch S1 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  8. Infinix Hot 12 India Launch Date Set for August 17, Key Specifications Revealed
  9. iPhone 14 Mass Production, Shipment Schedule Unaffected by Geopolitics: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With BioActive Sensor, Bigger Battery Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.