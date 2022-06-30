Technology News
Delhi Launches MCD Website Upgraded With Added Details on Sanitation Workers, Gardeners

Delhi LG had instructed officials to make all their services and regulatory functions IT-enabled by July 31.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 June 2022 03:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / LG Delhi

The upgraded website will help citizens to get their basic sanitation and hygiene-related needs addressed

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday launched an upgraded MCD website having info system that will enable people to directly contact sanitation workers and gardeners allotted to specific streets and parks, officials said.

Under trial for sometime, the website contains comprehensive information, including phone numbers, about the zone-wise, ward-wise and street-wise or park-wise deployment of sanitation workers and gardeners by the civic agency.

"In a move that would enable citizens living in MCD areas to directly connect and interact with more than 57,000 'Safai Karmacharis' and 5,000 mais, LG Saxena today launched the unique portal on the website of unified MCD (mcdonline.nic.in)," the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

The upgraded website will help "hapless citizens who had been till now running from pillar to post to get their basic sanitation and hygiene-related needs addressed, and were approaching senior officials and public representatives with their grievances will now get much needed relief," it said.

Available in public domain, these comprehensive lists also contain the details of the "supervisory sanitation inspector and chowdhrys (for gardeners)," the statement said.

"It will enable people to directly contact the concerned safai sainik or gardener, allotted to specific streets and parks to address their sanitation or hygiene and cleanliness needs. It will also ensure efficient delivery of services, transparency and accountability by empowering the common citizens to not only contact the service provider directly but also reach to his/her supervisor in case their complains are not redressed," it added.

The LG, while reviewing the IT initiatives undertaken by the MCD on June 24, had instructed officials to make all their services and regulatory functions IT-enabled by July 31 and specifically asked for the sanitation and gardening services to be made online with details that empower direct access by citizens and ensure efficient delivery within a week.

MCD, Delhi, MCD website
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details
