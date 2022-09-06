DDoS-Guard has become the second service provider to drop support for notorious online forum Kiwi Farms. The online protection provider announced on Monday that it has terminated services for the Kiwi Farms forum. It reportedly received several complaints claiming that the forum's content violated DDoS-Guard's Acceptable Use policy. It then analysed the content and decided to terminate DDoS protection for the website, which has a .ru domain. It is the second termination that Kiwi Farms has received in two days. Cloudflare had blocked Kiwi Farms on Sunday following a pressure campaign led by transgender YouTuber and Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti (also known as Keffals).

DDoS-Guard mentioned on its blog that Kiwi Farms had activated its protection on Sunday. However, just a day later the protection service provider dropped support for the website.

On Monday, DDoS-Guard clarified that it intends to block customer websites only if it receives an official notice from the court. However, having analysed Kiwi Farms' content, DDoS-Guard deemed it necessary to terminate service for its domain.

As per a recent report, Cloudflare was the first to block Kiwi Farms.

The forum is notorious for harassing activists, feminists, and persons of colour online. Several hate campaigns have been reportedly linked to suicides as forum members take extreme measures to harass their targets, including doxxing and swatting.

The forum was blocked by Cloudflare following a campaign by Canadian activist Clara Sorrenti who was forced to flee to Europe due to the harassment campaign against her by Kiwi Farms members.