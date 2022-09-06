Technology News
  Kiwi Farms' Services Terminated by DDoS Guard Over Hate Forum's Violation of Acceptable Use Policy

Kiwi Farms' Services Terminated by DDoS-Guard Over Hate Forum’s Violation of Acceptable Use Policy

Cloudflare was the first provider to block Kiwi Farms on Sunday.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 6 September 2022 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Canadian activist Clara Sorrenti has been running a pressure campaign against Kiwi Farms

Highlights
  • Kiwi Farms hate campaigns have allegedly led to suicides
  • DDoS-Guard terminated services after analysing the forum’s content
  • Sorrenti forced to flee from Canada due to hate campaign on Kiwi Farms

DDoS-Guard has become the second service provider to drop support for notorious online forum Kiwi Farms. The online protection provider announced on Monday that it has terminated services for the Kiwi Farms forum. It reportedly received several complaints claiming that the forum's content violated DDoS-Guard's Acceptable Use policy. It then analysed the content and decided to terminate DDoS protection for the website, which has a .ru domain. It is the second termination that Kiwi Farms has received in two days. Cloudflare had blocked Kiwi Farms on Sunday following a pressure campaign led by transgender YouTuber and Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti (also known as Keffals).

DDoS-Guard mentioned on its blog that Kiwi Farms had activated its protection on Sunday. However, just a day later the protection service provider dropped support for the website.

On Monday, DDoS-Guard clarified that it intends to block customer websites only if it receives an official notice from the court. However, having analysed Kiwi Farms' content, DDoS-Guard deemed it necessary to terminate service for its domain.

As per a recent report, Cloudflare was the first to block Kiwi Farms.

The forum is notorious for harassing activists, feminists, and persons of colour online. Several hate campaigns have been reportedly linked to suicides as forum members take extreme measures to harass their targets, including doxxing and swatting.

The forum was blocked by Cloudflare following a campaign by Canadian activist Clara Sorrenti who was forced to flee to Europe due to the harassment campaign against her by Kiwi Farms members.

Comments

Further reading: DDoS Guard, Kiwi Farms
JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With ‘Sound Fit’, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Launched in India
