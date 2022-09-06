Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says

Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says

A new Telecom Bill will also be uploaded in the next five to six days.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 6 September 2022 15:56 IST
Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says

Photo Credit: Ministry of Electronics & IT/ Twitter

Vaishnaw made these announcements during the launch of a Cytrain Setu batch

Highlights
  • Government wants to increase the accountability of tech companies
  • It believes that online content is mostly being consumed through phones
  • The Personal Data Protection Bill of 2019 was withdrawn in August

The government of India is working on a new Data Protection Bill as well as a Digital India Act. The announcement was made by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IT and Communications Minister of India, during the launch of the second batch of Cytrain Setu on Monday. Vaishnaw said that the government plans to make "the online world more accountable for what is published there." It was also announced that the ministry will be uploading a new Telecom Bill within the next five to six days.

Vaishnaw made these announcements on Monday during the launch of the second batch of Cytrain Setu, an online PG diploma in Cyber Law, Crime Investigation, and Digital Forensics.

The Personal Data Protection Bill of 2019 was withdrawn by the government in August and will be replaced by a new bill with the aim of putting a "greater sense of accountability within the social media, internet, technology world itself."

As previously mentioned, the government is also working on a proposed legislation Digital India Act is also in the works.

Vaishnaw stated that the G20 group of digital ministers have reached a global consensus on increasing the accountability of technology providers for the services that they offer.

The ministry will also be coming up with a new Telecom Bill as vast majority of online content is being consumed through mobile phones in the country, the minister said.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Privacy
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel
Netflix to Ban Crypto-Related Commercials on Ad-Supported Subscription: Report

Related Stories

Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  5. Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  6. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  7. Nokia Unveils Three New PureBook Series Laptops at IFA 2022: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far
  9. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  10. Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Shoots Through the Roof as Proof-of-Stake Switch Nears
  2. Robinhood Enables Deposits, Withdrawals of MATIC Token on Polygon: Here's What It Means for Traders
  3. Netflix to Ban Crypto-Related Commercials on Ad-Supported Subscription: Report
  4. Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
  5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel
  6. Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India
  7. Huawei Nova 10z With 6.6-Inch LCD Display, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. PayU India Receives CCI Approval for 100 Percent Acquisition of BillDesk
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Get Android 12L-Based OneUI 4.1.1 Update
  10. Menopause Symptom-Management Clothing Made Possible By NASA Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.