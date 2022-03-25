Technology News
loading

EU, US Reach Preliminary Deal to Avoid Disruption in Data Flows

Data privacy campaigners said they would study the pact.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 March 2022 17:43 IST
EU, US Reach Preliminary Deal to Avoid Disruption in Data Flows

US and EU had reached a new agreement on the transfer of data

Highlights
  • US and EU had reached a new agreement on data transfer
  • Data transfers between US and EU faced a risk of disruption earlier
  • Data privacy campaigners and US legal experts will analyse the final text

The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardised by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the US President said on Friday.

Data transfers between the EU and the US have faced a risk of major disruption since a ruling of the EU Court of Justice in 2020 which invalidated a previous arrangement aimed at balancing EU privacy concerns with US surveillance measures.

"Today, we've agreed to unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for citizens," Joe Biden said in a joint news conference in Brussels with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"I am very pleased that we have found an agreement in principle on a new framework for transatlantic data flows," von der Leyen said. "This will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows between the EU and US, safeguarding privacy and civil liberties," she added, without elaborating.

Data privacy campaigners said they would study the pact. "The final text will need more time, once this arrives we will analyse it in depth, together with our US legal experts. If it is not in line with EU law, we or another group will likely challenge it," said activist Max Schrems.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Privacy, European Union, Data Management, Data Transfer
Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Lamborghini With Latest Update, Players Can Now Access 8 New Skins

Related Stories

EU, US Reach Preliminary Deal to Avoid Disruption in Data Flows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  3. BSNL 4G to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G by Other Telcos Launching By Year-End
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  5. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  9. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. EU, US Reach Preliminary Deal to Avoid Disruption in Data Flows
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Lamborghini With Latest Update, Players Can Now Access 8 New Skins
  3. Apple Says Resolved iMessage Issues After Third Services Outage This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Ukraine War Has Potential to Speed Up Digital Currency Adoption: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
  6. Glance to Bring NFT Games on Lockscreen, Buys India’s Gambit Sports Firm
  7. New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards
  8. BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister
  9. Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April
  10. US Postal Service Doubles Number of EV Delivery Trucks in Initial Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.