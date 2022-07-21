Technology News
DALL-E AI Text to Image Tool Enters Beta Testing, OpenAI to Invite 1 Million Users on Waitlist

Invitations will be sent in the coming weeks to a million people on a waiting list to try DALL-E's latest version, according to OpenAI.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 July 2022 12:31 IST
DALL-E AI Text to Image Tool Enters Beta Testing, OpenAI to Invite 1 Million Users on Waitlist

Photo Credit: Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Filters built into DALL-E block violent, political, sexual or other triggering content

  • DALL·E has been used to make music videos for young cancer patients, more
  • There are concerns that it can be misused in disinformation campaigns
  • DALL-E is designed to avoid assumptions about race or gender

A million people eager to dabble with a new artificial intelligence tool that lets them create images simply by describing them with words will soon get their wish, its creators said Wednesday.

Artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI is conducting a wide-scale beta test of DALL-E, a cutting-edge software that creates images from textual descriptions.

Although the arrival of AI has led to fears of humans being replaced by machines in fields from customer care to journalism, enthusiasts see the technology more as an opportunity than a threat.

A video showcasing the tool on the company's website showed DALL-E generating an image of a polar bear playing a guitar, a photo of a koala dunking a basketball, and the famed Mona Lisa painting but with the subject sporting a mohawk hairstyle.

"We've already seen people use DALL·E to make music videos for young cancer patients, create magazine covers, and bring novel concepts to life," the company said in a post.

OpenAI said invitations will be sent in the coming weeks to a million people on a waiting list to try the tool's latest version.

Amid concerns that this and similar tools could be misused in disinformation campaigns, OpenAI said it worked with researchers and developers to build in safeguards to curb abuses such as DALL-E being used for deception.

"We reject image uploads containing realistic faces and attempts to create the likeness of public figures, including celebrities and prominent political figures," Open AI said.

Filters built into DALL-E block violent, political, sexual or other content barred by its policies, and the system is designed to avoid assumptions about race or gender, Open AI said.

Further reading: OpenAI, DALL E
