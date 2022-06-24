ThinkCyber, a Tel Aviv-based company providing cutting-edge cybersecurity education and product solutions, has embarked upon a joint venture with India-based Deepview Consultancy to raise a new generation of tough cyberologists. The collaboration is expected to unleash a new perspective on cybersecurity and enhance its awareness and importance.

ThinkCyber will invest $10 (roughly Rs. 780) million in a span of 3 years and will be training students and corporates in India with its proprietary tools and training programmes such as Cyberium High-End Simulator and Specto technology. These unique products will identify threats on a real-time basis and prepare students to tackle the most innovative cyberthreats.

Headquartered in NCR, the courses and products offered by ThinkCyber India will hugely benefit the cybersecurity landscape of India, considering the enormous rise in cyberattacks in recent times. There is a monumental spike in cyberattacks, and India cannot risk the security framework with outdated and traditional training. There is a need to make cybersecurity training well-equipped to meet the demands of the current times. In the first year of operations, ThinkCyber aims to create over 4000 cyberologists in partnership with 100 colleges, who are ever-ready to decode every move and tactic of the hackers.

Atul Mehrotra, Director, Deepview Consultancy, commented on the partnership, "We are thrilled about this collaboration and look forward to generating one of the best cybersecurity training there has ever been in India. Cyberattack is a serious problem, and India is not far behind in the list of most affected countries worldwide. It is high time to introduce competitive and state-of-the-art cybersecurity training tools. ThinkCyber's tools can amass a vast amount of data to formulate defence strategies that will work best against various attacks. The training enables students to start from scratch and reach a level of advanced cybersecurity expertise quickly."

Sharing a similar view, David Shiffman, Head of Partnerships ThinkCyber, said, "There is no better time to introduce a reliable, leading-edge training programme such as ours than now. The diversity of cyberattacks is increasing, and we need to train professionals and students in a way that will help them prevent attacks with the right technique and technology. This is something that ThinkCyber plans to do in India."

Students and budding cyberologists can sign up for Cyberium's training for six different levels, each with different programs. They can take up the modular system where they can learn Digital Forensics, Penetration Testing, SOC Analyst Programs and Reverse Engineering Exploit Development.

At level three, their expertise will come in handy in managing emerging threats in the current cybersecurity context. The enrollment of students will begin by June end, and the program will commence from15th of July 2022.

ThinkCyber is a cybersecurity training company based out of Tel Aviv, Israel, with a team of cybersecurity professionals in information and operations technology. The team's expertise lies in conducting in-depth research in cybersecurity and evolving cyber threats. It is utilizing modern-day tools and techniques for effective training on ensuring cybersecurity. ThinkCyber is involved with spreading awareness and knowledge on new methods of cyberattacks and building a new generation of cybersecurity professionals. ThinkCyber's all-new technology is already creating waves in a well-spread-out network worldwide.