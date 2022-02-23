Technology News
loading

Regulations That Will Put Onus of Reporting Cybercrimes on Companies Coming Soon: MoS IT

The minister said it was necessary for the government to have absolute clarity on the threat matrix around cyberspace in India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 February 2022 17:27 IST
Regulations That Will Put Onus of Reporting Cybercrimes on Companies Coming Soon: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that it is a priority of the government to make cyberspace safe and trusted

Highlights
  • 100 million-odd cyber incidents have been reported by the Indian-CERT
  • Adjacent to the new cyber range facility, IBM is setting up second SOC
  • The new SOC is part of IBM's global network of SOCs

The government is coming up with a regulation that will make organisations hit by any cybercrime incidence to disclose it before the government, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

While speaking at the launch of the IBM Security Command Centre for Asia Pacific region set up in Bengaluru, Chandrasekhar said about 100 million-odd cyber incidents have been reported by the Indian-CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) so far and India is reportedly the second-most attacked country as far as cyber crime is concerned.

"You will soon hear in the next few days that new regulations going out there that put the onus on organisations to report these crimes and not just push it under the carpet.

"It is important that at any given point, government and government agencies have absolute clarity on the threat matrix that is around and is active in the cyber space in India," Chandrasekhar said.

He added that it is a priority of the government to make cyberspace safe and trusted. "We are investing heavily on capabilities. The Internet must be safe, trusted and open, and intermediaries that operate on the Internet must be accountable to the consumers," Chandrasekhar said.

IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel announced the setting up of the company's second Security Command Centre and first-of-its-kind in the Asia-Pacific region, for training cybersecurity response techniques through simulated cyberattack – designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff.

The investment also includes a new Security Operation Centre (SOC) that will provide security response services to clients around the world.

"Asia has become the most targeted region for the cyber attacks and in fact it is the first time Asia Pacific has featured in the top of the list.

"India, Australia and Japan emerged as most attacked geographies with ransomware as the dominant attack in India. We have a responsibility to respond and act now," Patel said.

Adjacent to the new cyber range facility, IBM is setting up its second SOC with capacity of 600 security professionals in Bengaluru that will provide managed security services (MSS) to clients across the globe.

The new SOC is part of IBM's global network of SOCs, which serve more than 2,000 clients around the world, managing more than two million endpoints and 150 billion potential security events per day. 

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cybercrime, Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed for February 28, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Regulations That Will Put Onus of Reporting Cybercrimes on Companies Coming Soon: MoS IT
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  5. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  7. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  8. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  9. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. New State Mobile Adds New Story Missions With Survivor Pass, Optional Update Released for iOS Devices
  2. Realme Pad Mini Renders, Specifications Surface Online, Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Tipped
  3. Redmi K50 Price in India, Specifications, Design Tipped; Said to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  4. El Salvador Saw Significant Rise in Tourism, GDP Since Bitcoin Legalisation, Says Government
  5. Puma Rebrands Twitter Handle to ‘Puma.eth’, Invests in Feline-Inspired NFTs
  6. Regulations That Will Put Onus of Reporting Cybercrimes on Companies Coming Soon: MoS IT
  7. Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed for February 28, Specifications Tipped
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wi-Fi Bug Resolved, Fix to Roll Out With March Update
  9. EU to Send Activate Cyber Response Team to Help Ukraine Deal With Cyber Threats
  10. Jio Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.