Technology News
loading

Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study

Around 12 million children in the US were exposed to cyber risks in the past three years.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 April 2022 13:33 IST
Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study

Educating about online safety plays a key role in children's skill to handle cyber risks

Highlights
  • As per the study, one in two children experience cyberbullying
  • Number of cybercrimes against children increased 144 percent in 2020
  • Malaysia, India and Japan are capable to manage online threats

Six out of 10 children aged between eight years to 12 years are subject to cyber risks online, shows a study by cybersecurity firm Surfshark. The number of cybercrimes against children is rising sharply each year and with the sudden rise in remote schooling, it surged by 144 percent in 2020, notes the report. One in two children face cyberbullying, and around one-third come across phishing or hacking. In the US, around 12 million children were exposed to cyber risks in the past three years. The report suggests that educating kids about internet safety may prevent these negative consequences. As per the report, children in Asia-Pacific countries have better online risk management skills than in high-income countries.

As per a recent study by cybersecurity company Surfshark, six out of 10 kids in the age group of eight years to 12 years are exposed to cyber risks online. Also, one in two children experiences cyberbullying, and close to one-third faces cyber threats like phishing or hacking. The number of cybercrimes against children is increasing by five to nine percent each year. But in 2020, with the popularity of remote learning, it mounted by 144 percent and financial losses from cybercrimes against children hit $660,000 (roughly Rs. 50,313,400), registering a year-on-year decrease of 32 percent.

As per the report, in the last three years, around 12 million children in the US were exposed to cyber risks, nine million were affected by cyberbullying, and six million faced cyber threats. Thailand, Philippines, and Turkey have the highest online risk exposure level for children, while countries like Japan, Italy, and Spain have the lowest online risk exposure levels. Malaysia, India and Japan are the top countries capable to manage online threats.

Online safety education helps children to tackle cyberbullying and cope with the risk of phishing, and other cyberthreats, suggests the study. High-income countries like Saudi Arabia and Uruguay lack basic internet safety education for kids. In contrast, children in Asia-Pacific countries — India, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand— possess sound online risk management skills for kids.

The study states that India has 30 percent stronger online safety education programmes than the global average. Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand have even better online safety education programmes than India.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Surfshark, Cybersecurity, Online Safety, Internet Safety Children, Cybercrime
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  2. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  3. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Moon Knight Episode 3 Recap: Turning Back the Night in Egypt
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
#Latest Stories
  1. Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study
  2. Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
  3. Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
  4. Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu to Crypto Listing, Meme Coin Registers Significant Growth After Weeks
  5. DuckDuckGo Desktop Browser With Privacy-Focussed Features Debuts for Mac Users
  6. NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus
  7. WhatsApp Communities Tab on Android Under Testing, 'Order' Shortcut for Business Users
  8. Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return
  9. Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
  10. New Mac mini Model Spotted in Apple Studio Display Firmware, Tipped to Feature Updated Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.