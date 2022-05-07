Technology News
US Offers $15 Million Reward for Information on Conti Ransomware Group

FBI estimates more than 1,000 victims of the Conti group have paid a total in excess of $150 million in ransoms.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2022 12:07 IST
Conti group vowed to attack enemies of the Kremlin in February

Highlights
  • The reward comprises $10 million for the identification
  • There is $5 million reward for information that leads in arrest
  • Conti was responsible for striking 16 medical and first responder network

The US on Friday offered a reward of up to $15 million (roughly Rs. 115 crore) for information on the Russia-based Conti ransomware group, which has been blamed for cyber extortion attacks worldwide, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The FBI estimates that more than 1,000 victims of the Conti group have paid a total in excess of $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,154 crore) in ransomware payments, Price said in a statement.

"In offering this reward, the United States demonstrates its commitment to protecting potential ransomware victims around the world from exploitation by cyber criminals," he said.

The reward comprises $10 million (roughly Rs. 77 crore) for the identification or the location of leaders of the group, and $5 million (roughly Rs. 38 crore) for information that results in the arrest of anyone conspiring with Conti.

Last year, the FBI said Conti was responsible for striking 16 medical and first responder networks in the US.

Price noted that Conti was blamed for an attack in April on Costa Rica's tax and customs platforms, impacting the Central American country's foreign trade.

In February, the Conti group vowed to attack enemies of the Kremlin if they respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

