Technology News
loading

Government Proposes Competition Law Amendment; Seeks to Tighten Rules on Antitrust Scrutiny

The proposed legislation could particularly affect global tech firms that do a lot of business in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 August 2022 23:54 IST
Government Proposes Competition Law Amendment; Seeks to Tighten Rules on Antitrust Scrutiny

Photo Credit: Reuters

The CCI will determine whether an entity has "substantial business operations" in the country

Highlights
  • The government has proposed amendments to competition laws in India
  • The bill has been introduced in Parliament and could be passed next week
  • The CCI reviews mergers and acquisitions that surpass a threshold

The government aims to tighten rules around the scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions under proposed legislation that could particularly affect global tech firms that do a lot of business in India. The proposal is part of an overhaul of the country's competition law in a bill that was introduced in parliament on Friday and could be passed as soon as next week.

Under current law, the Competition Commission of India, or CCI, reviews mergers and acquisitions that surpass thresholds for assets or turnover.

But many high-value deals between technology firms that have a big presence in the country have escaped scrutiny because the companies involved have had few assets and low turnover there.

Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1,50,900 crore), for example, required no CCI clearance, even as WhatsApp counted India as a major market, lawyers say.

The draft law proposes all deals worth over Rs. 2,000 crore should be subject to antitrust scrutiny if the companies have substantial business operations in the country.

"The hotly debated deal value test seeks to attract scrutiny of transactions where parties do not meet the conventional asset and turnover thresholds particularly in the tech space," said Anisha Chand, a partner specializing in antitrust law at law firm Khaitan & Co.

"If passed in the present form, the incoming amendment may likely result in a jump in (the) number of transactions particularly in new age markets to require prior clearance," she added.

The deal value threshold for scrutiny is in line with antitrust regulations in Germany and Austria, public policy consulting firm Koan Advisory said in a note on Friday.

The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.

New regulations from the CCI will lay out the process to determine whether an entity has "substantial business operations" in the country, according to the bill, which is dated Aug. 2.

As part of the revamp of competition law, the government also proposes reducing the time limit for approving mergers to 150 days from 210 days.

In addition, it plans to introduce a mechanism for entities seeking to reach a settlement with the CCI, the bill says.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Competition Law, CCI, Competition Commission of India
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Gets OxygenOS 12 Update With Improved Face Recognition: All Details
Government Proposes Competition Law Amendment; Seeks to Tighten Rules on Antitrust Scrutiny
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  3. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Next Sale Date in India Set for August 5: Price, Specifications
  6. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  7. She-Hulk, House of the Dragon, and More on Disney+ Hotstar in August
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch; Specifications, Features Tipped
  3. Government Proposes Competition Law Amendment; Seeks to Tighten Rules on Antitrust Scrutiny
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Gets OxygenOS 12 Update With Improved Face Recognition: All Details
  5. Paytm Monthly Transacting Users Grew 49 Percent YoY, Q1 Net Loss Widens to Rs 644.4 Crore
  6. Over 5 Crore Complaints Received Against Telcos Over Mobile Services in FY22, MoS Communications Says
  7. Apple Watch Series 8 Design, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report
  9. White Hat Hackers Return $9 Million to Nomad After $190 Million Exploit Wrecks Cross-Chain Bridge
  10. ColorOS 13 to Release Globally This Month; Reno 8 Series to Get the Update in September: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.