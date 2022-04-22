Technology News
Climate Change Image Highlighted in Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022

Climate change impact across four different locales around our planet highlighted in Google Doodle.

By ANI | Updated: 22 April 2022 12:16 IST
Climate Change Image Highlighted in Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Doodle includes a variety of GIFs created from photos of real locations

Highlights
  • Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year
  • The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet"
  • As per the UN, warmer temperatures will over time affect weather pattern

On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, Google dedicated the artwork of Google Doodle to raise awareness about climate change.

The artwork showcases real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources to showcase the impact of climate change across different regions.

It includes a variety of GIFs created from photos of real locations, all taken over several years. Each time-lapse GIF will be displayed for a few hours throughout the day, Mashable reported.

Today's doodle features real imagery from Glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, Sermersooq Glacier retreat in Greenland, Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Harz Forests in Germany, all having witnessed the impact of climate crisis in some form or another.

"Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time," Google said.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet", urging businesses to shift towards sustainable practices.

Since the 1800s, human activities such as burning of fossil fuels, have been one of the main causes for climate change, the UN notes on its website. This results in warmer temperatures over time, which cause melting of ice, glacier retreats, coral bleaching, and destruction of forests, as shown in the Google Doodle images posted for Earth Day 2022. As per the UN, the warmer temperatures will over time affect weather patterns and disrupt human and other life on the planet.

Comments

