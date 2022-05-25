Technology News
loading

Clearview AI Plans to Bring Facial Recognition Software to Apps, Police-Serving Companies

Clearview was recently fined by the UK and Italy for breaking privacy laws by collecting online images without consent.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 May 2022 12:01 IST
Clearview AI Plans to Bring Facial Recognition Software to Apps, Police-Serving Companies

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Harry Cunningham

Clearview collects publicly-available facial images on social media

Highlights
  • Clearview AI scrapes images of users from social media profiles
  • Italy and the UK have fined Clearview for breaking privacy laws
  • Clearview primarily helps police identify people using public images

Clearview AI is expanding sales of its facial recognition software to companies from mainly serving the police, it told Reuters, inviting scrutiny on how the startup capitalizes on billions of photos it scrapes from social media profiles.

Sales could be significant for Clearview, a presenter on Wednesday at the Montgomery Summit investor conference in California. It fuels an emerging debate over the ethics of leveraging disputed data to design artificial intelligence systems such as facial recognition.

Clearview's usage of publicly available photos to train its tool draws it high marks for accuracy. The UK and Italy fined Clearview for breaking privacy laws by collecting online images without consent, and the company this month settled with US rights activists over similar allegations.

Clearview primarily helps police identify people through social media images, but that business is under threat due to regulatory investigations.

The settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union bans Clearview from providing the social-media capability to corporate clients.

Instead of online photo comparisons, the new private-sector offering matches people to ID photos and other data that clients collect with subjects' permission. It is meant to verify identities for access to physical or digital spaces.

Vaale, a Colombian app-based lending startup, said it was adopting Clearview to match selfies to user-uploaded ID photos.

Vaale will save about 20 percent in costs and gain in accuracy and speed by replacing Amazon.com Inc's Rekognition service, said Chief Executive Santiago Tobón.

"We can't have duplicate accounts and we have to avoid fraud," he said. "Without facial recognition, we can't make Vaale work."

Amazon declined to comment.

Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That said a US company selling visitor management systems to schools had signed up as well.

He said a customer's photo database is stored as long as they wish and not shared with others, nor used to train Clearview's AI.

But the face-matching that Clearview is selling to companies was trained on social media photos. It said the diverse collection of public images reduces racial bias and other weaknesses that affect rival systems constrained by smaller datasets.

"Why not have something more accurate that prevents mistakes or any kind of issues?" Ton-That said.

Nathan Freed Wessler, an ACLU attorney involved in the union's case against Clearview, said using ill-gotten data is an inappropriate way to pursue developing less-biased algorithms.

Regulators and others must have the right to force companies to drop algorithms that benefit from disputed data, he said, noting that the recent settlement did not include such a provision for reasons he could not disclose.

"It's an important deterrent," he said. When a company chooses to ignore legal protections to collect data, they should bear the risk that they will be held to account."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clearview, Clearview AI, Facial Recognition, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Bundesliga CEO Donata Hopfen Says Will Make It World's Most Digital League

Related Stories

Clearview AI Plans to Bring Facial Recognition Software to Apps, Police-Serving Companies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  4. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  5. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  6. Netflix's the Gray Man Trailer Releases Today, New Posters Shared
  7. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  8. Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched: All Details
  9. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. India Joins Big Tech Companies As They Announce Expansion of Green Technologies at World Economic Forum
  2. Russia’s VK Launches RuStore, Home-Made App Store, to Replace Western Rivals as Ban Continues
  3. Samsung Galaxy F13 Allegedly Spotted on India Website, May Get Triple Rear Cameras Setup
  4. NASA Is Exploring Solar Sails to Propel Spacecrafts Through Space in Future
  5. Boeing's Starliner Nears Completion of Orbital Flight Test-2, to Return to Earth Tonight From ISS
  6. Central African Republic to Create Crypto Hub ‘Sango’ Now That BTC is Legal Tender There
  7. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Later This Year: Report
  8. Norwegian Companies Plan Omny, a New Software Security Venture, to Fight Cyberattacks Risk
  9. Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores
  10. Twitter to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting Amid Elon Musk’s Uncertainty Over Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.