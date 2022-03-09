Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200 Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection

Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection

Clearview AI says it has built up a database of more than 10 billion facial images taken from public websites.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 March 2022 19:04 IST
Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Harry Cunningham

The personal data held by the company are processed unlawfully, said the watchdog

Highlights
  • Clearview AI is banned from collecting and processing information
  • The watchdog ordered Clearview AI to delete data relating to people
  • Campaigners have condemned firm's use of images for being open to abuse

Italy's data privacy watchdog on Wednesday fined US-based firm Clearview AI EUR 20 million (roughly Rs. 168.44 crore) over its controversial facial recognition software. The watchdog ordered the company to delete data relating to people in Italy and banned it from further collection and processing of information there.

Clearview AI says it has built up a database of more than 10 billion facial images taken from public websites, from social media to news sites, which it touts as a tool for law enforcement.

Italy's privacy watchdog said that, despite Clearview's assertions to the contrary, the firm had allowed the tracking of citizens and people in Italy. "The personal data held by the company, including biometric and geolocation data, are processed unlawfully," the watchdog said. The company had also violated several principles of GDPR, a European Union privacy regulation introduced in 2018 to control who can access personal data.

In addition to the fine, the watchdog said Clearview should designate an EU representative to act as "an interlocutor" with plaintiffs.

Campaigners have condemned Clearview's use of images for being open to abuse, and a number of groups including Privacy International last year filed complaints with data regulators in France, Austria, Italy, Greece and Britain. In December, France's privacy watchdog ordered Clearview to delete data on its citizens and cease further collection. Meanwhile in June last year, Canada's independent parliamentary watchdog ruled that both Clearview's database and the use of it by federal police were illegal.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clearview AI
Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects

Related Stories

Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency: US President Signs Executive Order on Government Oversight
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  3. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  4. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  6. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  7. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  10. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Other Android 12 Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to ‘Dirty Pipe’ Bug
  2. US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon, Official Website Listing
  4. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection
  5. Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects
  6. Binance Attempts to Push Shiba Inu Trading by Enticing New Users with Free SHIB Tokens
  7. Telegram Thrives in Ukraine Disinformation Battle, CEO Pavel Durov Commits to User Privacy
  8. Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition
  9. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  10. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.