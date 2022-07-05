Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Hacker Puts 23TB Database Claimed to Contain Personal Data of Millions of Chinese Citizens for Sale

Hacker Puts 23TB Database Claimed to Contain Personal Data of Millions of Chinese Citizens for Sale

A sample of the database suggests the hacker could have accessed data from a variety of sources, including facial recognition systems and census data.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 July 2022 15:45 IST
Hacker Puts 23TB Database Claimed to Contain Personal Data of Millions of Chinese Citizens for Sale

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

The files were reportedly hacked from Alibaba Cloud servers

Highlights
  • China maintains an extensive nationwide surveillance infrastructure
  • The 23TB hacked database is being sold for 10 Bitcoins
  • The record is said to contain summaries of incidents reported to police

A hacker claiming to have stolen personal data from hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens is now selling the information online.

A sample of 750,000 entries posted online by the hacker showed citizens' names, mobile phone numbers, national ID numbers, addresses, birthdays, and police reports they had filed.

AFP and cybersecurity experts have verified some of the citizen data in the sample as authentic, but the scope of the entire database is hard to determine.

Advertised on a forum late last month but only picked up by cybersecurity experts this week, the 23TB database — which the hacker claims contains the records of a billion Chinese citizens — is being sold for 10 Bitcoins (approximately Rs. 16,00,000).

"It looks like it's from multiple sources. Some are facial recognition systems, others appear to be census data," said Robert Potter, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0.

"There is no verification of the total number of records and I'm sceptical of the one billion citizens number," he added.

China maintains an extensive nationwide surveillance infrastructure that siphons massive amounts of data from its citizens, ostensibly for security purposes.

Growing public awareness of data privacy has led to stronger data protection laws targeting individuals and private firms in recent years, although there is little citizens can do to stop the state from collecting their data.

Some of the leaked data appeared to be from express delivery user records, while other entries contained summaries of incidents reported to police in Shanghai over a span of more than a decade, with the most recent from 2019.

The incident reports ranged from traffic accidents and petty theft to rape and domestic violence.

Heads will roll

At least four people out of over a dozen contacted by AFP confirmed their personal details, such as names and addresses, as listed in the database.

"So that's why so many people have been adding my WeChat over the past few days. Should I report this to the police?" said one woman surnamed Hao.

"I'm really confused about why my personal data has been leaked," said another woman surnamed Liu.

In replies to the original post, users speculated that the data may have been hacked from an Alibaba Cloud server where it was apparently being stored by the Shanghai police.

Potter, the cybersecurity analyst, confirmed that the files were hacked from Alibaba Cloud, which did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

If confirmed, the breach would be one of the largest in history and a major violation of the recently approved Chinese data protection laws.

"Heads will roll over this one," tweeted Kendra Schaefer, tech partner at research consultancy Trivium China.

China's cybersecurity administration did not respond to a fax requesting comment.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba, China, Shanghai
Zebronics Drip Smartwatch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

Hacker Puts 23TB Database Claimed to Contain Personal Data of Millions of Chinese Citizens for Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  2. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  4. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  5. Infinix Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India on July 8: All Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. OnePlus 10T Price Tipped by Amazon UK Listing: Report
  8. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
  9. IIT-G Researchers Develop Alternative to ACs With Radiative Cooling System
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India: All the Details
  2. Hacker Puts 23TB Database Claimed to Contain Personal Data of Millions of Chinese Citizens for Sale
  3. Zebronics Drip Smartwatch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Models
  5. iPhone Users May Be Able to Type in the Rain, Underwater, New Apple Patent Suggests
  6. Stranger Things Spin-Off: Duffer Brothers Want to “Pass the Baton” to Other Directors
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 4,900mAh Allegedly Spotted on FCC
  8. OnePlus 10T Price Tipped as Amazon UK Landing Page Goes Live Briefly: Report
  9. Bitcoin Rises to Recapture the $20,300 Mark While Polygon, Uniswap Sees Major Gains
  10. CoinShares Acquires Napolean Asset Management as Part of European Union Expansion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.