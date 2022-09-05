China has reportedly accused a US intelligence agency of hacking the Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an. According to China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, the National Security Agency's (NSA) Office of Tailored Access Operations carried out cyberattacks on the university that offers programmes in aeronautics and space research. The NSA reportedly carried out over 10,000 cyberattacks on Chinese targets in recent years, copying more than 140 gigabytes of data.

As per a report by Bloomberg, after the attack from overseas was reported in June, China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center's team and 360 Security Technology analysed the university's information systems. They reportedly identified that the cyberattack on the university was conducted by the Tailored Access Operations of the NSA.

The team claimed that NSA conducted more than 10,000 “vicious” cyberattacks on Chinese targets in recent years, stealing more than 140 gigabytes of data with “great value", as per the report.

According to a statement released by the Police in Xi'an in June, the university reported it had detected phishing emails that posed a “serious security threat” to critical databases.

The Northwestern Polytechnical University is affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It offers research programmes in aeronautics, astronautics and marine technology engineering.

Beijing and Washington have been accusing each other of conducting cyber espionage. In February this year, Beijing-based cybersecurity firm Pangu Lab said that it discovered US-sponsored hacking activity in China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.