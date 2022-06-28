Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Postpones Compliance Deadline for VPN Providers to Store, Share User Data to September 25

Government Postpones Compliance Deadline for VPN Providers to Store, Share User Data to September 25

VPN service providers have been told to collect and store user information for five years or longer.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 June 2022 12:43 IST
Government Postpones Compliance Deadline for VPN Providers to Store, Share User Data to September 25

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Petter Lagson

The cybersecurity directives were to come into effect on June 28

Highlights
  • The first directive was issued on April 28
  • Time for generating capacity building for implementation sought
  • Non-compliance with the order may invite "punitive action"

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) appointed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has extended the implementation date of its April 28 order in which it asked virtual private network (VPN) providers to register and preserve user information for at least five years. Additionally, the compliance deadline for all government and private agencies to mandatorily report cybersecurity breach incidents to it within six hours of noticing them has also been pushed forward. The order, which was to come into force on June 28, will now become effective on September 25, 2022.

In a new directive issued on Monday, CERT-In said that it has taken into consideration the extension of timelines sought by VPN service providers as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for enforcement of Cyber Security Directions of April 28, 2022 issued under sub-section (6) of section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Data centres, Virtual Private Server (VPS) providers, Cloud Service providers, and Virtual Private Network Service (VPN Service) providers sought more time for validation of subscribers/customers. MSMEs sought more time for generating capacity building required for implementation of the cybersecurity directions. As mentioned, the compliance date for both these cybersecurity directives has been postponed to September 25, 2022.

In the directive issued in April, VPN service providers — alongside data centres, virtual private server (VPS) providers, and cloud service providers — were ordered to register and maintain accurate information of their services for five years or longer “as mandated by the law after any cancellation or the registration as the case may be”.

The user information mentioned includes “the valid names of subscribers, period of subscribing to the service, IPs allotted to and being used, email address and IP address as well as accurate time recorded during the registration, purpose of subscribing, validated address and contact numbers, and ownership pattern of the subscribers signing into the service.”

Furthermore, it was also directed that the service providers will have to present the information as called for by CERT-In — failing of which (or non-compliance with the order) may invite "punitive action" under sub-section (7) of the section 70B of the IT Act, 2000 and other laws as applicable.

CERT-In had also asked all government and private agencies, including Internet service providers, social media platforms, and data centres, to mandatorily report cybersecurity breach incidents to it within six hours of noticing them.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VPN, virtual private network, CERT In, Cybersecurity
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Assam Floods: Google Launches SOS Alert to Provide Timely Updates, Emergency Resources, More
Andhra Pradesh Government Said to Drop Laptops for Students, Plans to Distribute Tablets Instead

Related Stories

Government Postpones Compliance Deadline for VPN Providers to Store, Share User Data to September 25
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  3. Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Set for July 4: All Details
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed to Be World's First IPX4 Gaming Smartphone Series
  6. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
  7. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G Review: Does It Have the ‘X’ Factor?
  9. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  10. OnePlus 10RT Alleged Camera Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Leaked, 3 Variants Said to Be in the Works
  2. Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G With AMOLED Display Teased to Launch Soon in India
  3. iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition Render Leaked: All the Details
  4. OnePlus 10RT Leaked Camera Specifications Tip 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  5. Indian Predator The Butcher of Delhi Trailer: Netflix’s Latest Crime Docu-Series Is as Unnerving as It Gets
  6. Google Analytics Leaving Behind a Large Number of Users Due to Restrictions in Europe: 10 Points
  7. Meta Pay: Digital Wallet by Meta Launched to Facilitate Digital Payments in Metaverse
  8. Samrat Prithviraj OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out July 1 on Amazon Prime Video
  9. iQoo 9T Visits BIS Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  10. Google Pixel 6a to Sport Faster Fingerprint Sensor, Phone Heats Up After Camera Usage: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.