Technology News
loading

California Department of Justice Lacked Basic Safeguards for Gun Owner Info, Experts Say

For about 24 hours starting Monday a spreadsheet with names and personal information was just a few clicks away.

By Associated Press | Updated: 2 July 2022 19:06 IST
California Department of Justice Lacked Basic Safeguards for Gun Owner Info, Experts Say

Some are attempting to use the information to criticise gun control advocates

Cybersecurity experts say the California Department of Justice apparently failed to follow basic security procedures on its website, exposing the personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of gun owners.

The website was designed to only show general data about the number and location of concealed carry gun permits, broken down by year and county. But for about 24 hours starting Monday a spreadsheet with names and personal information was just a few clicks away, ready for review or downloading.

Katie Moussouris, founder and CEO of Luta Security, said there should have been access controls to make sure the information stayed out of the reach of unwanted parties, and the sensitive data should have been encrypted so it would have been unusable.

The damage done depends on who accessed the data, she said. Criminals could sell or use the private identifying information, or use permit-seekers' criminal histories “for blackmail and leverage,” she said.

Already some are attempting to use the information to criticise gun control advocates who they say were revealed as having concealed carry permits. An online site called The Gun Feed included a post calling out a top lawyer for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. But the centre said the site had the wrong person — someone with the same name as its lawyer.

Five other firearms databases were also compromised, but Attorney General Rob Bonta's office has been unable to say what happened or even how many people are in the databases.

“We are conducting a comprehensive and thorough investigation into all aspects of the incident and will take any and all appropriate measures in response to what we learn,” his office said in a statement Friday.

It said one of the other databases listed handguns but not people, while the others, including on gun violence restraining orders, did not contain names but may have had other identifying information.

“The volume of information is so incredibly sensitive," said Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California.

“Deputy DAs, police officers, judges, they do everything they can to protect their residential addresses,” he said. "The peril that the attorney general has put hundreds of thousands of people ... in is incalculable.”

Attorney Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, said he has been fielding hundreds of calls and emails from gun owners looking to join what he expects will be a class-action lawsuit.

The improper release came days after the US Supreme Court made it easier for people to carry hidden weapons, and as Bonta worked with state lawmakers to patch California's newly vulnerable concealed carry law.

No evidence has so far revealed that the leak was deliberate. Independent cybersecurity experts said the release could easily have been lax oversight.

Bonta's office has been unable to say whether and how often the databases were downloaded. Moussouris said the agency has that information if it was keeping access logs, which she called a basic and necessary step to protect sensitive data.

Tim Marley, a vice president for risk management at the cybersecurity firm Cerberus Sentinel, questioned the speed of the agency's response to a problem with a website that should have been constantly monitored.

“Given the sensitive nature of the data exposed and potential impact to those directly involved, I would expect a response in much less than 24 hours from notification to action,” he said.

Bonta's office said it is reviewing the timeline to see when it discovered the problem.

The design of public websites “should always be done with an effort to design security into the process,” Marley said.

Developers also need to properly test their systems before launching any new code or modifying existing code, he said. Yet often organisations rush changes because they are focused “on making it work over making it work securely.”

Every Republican state senator and Assembly member called on Bonta, a Democrat running for reelection, to increase his disclosures about the information lapse, which they said violates state law. They also asked for specific information about the release and investigation, and senators criticised the department for an apparent lack of testing and security.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cybersecurity
Amazon to Allow Prime Users to Unsubscribe in 2 Clicks After EU Complaints
Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Tipping Design; Pre-Order Pass for Rs. 2,000 Listed on Flipkart

Related Stories

California Department of Justice Lacked Basic Safeguards for Gun Owner Info, Experts Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  3. BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report
  4. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  6. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Site, India Launch Expected Soon: Report
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Government to Engage With E-Commerce, Food Delivery Firms Over SUP Ban Implementation
  2. Dutch University Gets Cyber Ransom Money Back, With Interest
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Tipping Design; Pre-Order Pass for Rs. 2,000 Listed on Flipkart
  4. California Department of Justice Lacked Basic Safeguards for Gun Owner Info, Experts Say
  5. Amazon to Allow Prime Users to Unsubscribe in 2 Clicks After EU Complaints
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6 India Launch Date Set for July 5, Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Smartphone Sales Fell to 96 Million Units Globally in May 2022: Counterpoint Research
  8. Virgin Orbit Rocket Launches 7 US Defense Department Satellites
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Colour Options, Storage Variants Tipped
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Here's When to Expect It in India This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.