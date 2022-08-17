The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ensure the safety and security of booking data under its air e-ticket service for the troops of India's border guarding force. BSF said in a statement, "Besides, the pact will ensure facility of extra baggage, lounge, cargo and less cancellation or reschedule charges for authorised BSF personnel.

"MoU for BSF Air e-ticket service was signed with IRCTC official in presence of Director General BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh, Rajni Hasija, CMD IRCTC, Seema Kumar, Additional Member (T&C), Railway Board and other senior officers of BSF and IRCTC at BSF FHQ, New Delhi," BSF further said.

This service will provide a dedicated online portal with a credit facility of 60 days, mentions the statement.

"This in-house Air booking system will ensure safety and security of booking data with extra baggage, lounge, cargo facility and less cancellation or reschedule charges for authorised BSF personnel."

The MoU is significant in terms of providing better facilities to the personnel of the BSF, which guards 3,323km of India-Pakistan and 4,096km India-Bangladesh borders.

In another related development, the Government of India's DigiYatra platform will be rolled out at the Hyderabad International Airport for three months from August 18 onwards. DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel.

With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints: one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building.

DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment, which must be downloaded to avail of the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme. The app was launched on August 15 by the Prime Minister of India. The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available via the Google Play store. The same app will be available at App Store for iOS users in a few weeks' time.