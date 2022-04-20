Technology News
loading

Brave Browser Now Lets Users Bypass Google’s AMP Pages

The De-AMP feature is currently available in Brave Nightly and Beta version.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 April 2022 18:38 IST
Brave Browser Now Lets Users Bypass Google’s AMP Pages

Photo Credit: Brave

Brave claims that the AMP framework damages the privacy of users

Highlights
  • Brave's De-AMP feature reroutes users to the publisher's site
  • De-AMP will rewrite links and URLs to prevent users from visiting AMP pag
  • Brave's 1.38 Desktop and Android versions will have the feature enabled

Brave, the privacy-focused browser has unveiled a new feature that allows users to navigate directly to the publisher's website. The latest functionality called De-AMP will bypass accelerated mobile pages (AMP) hosted by Google and take users to the original website. According to Brave, AMP harms users' privacy and promotes Google to monopolise the Web. The new feature will rewrite links and URLs to prevent users from landing on AMP pages. When Brave cannot rewrite links, it will redirect users from AMP pages to non-AMP pages. The De-AMP feature is currently available in Brave Nightly and Beta version.

Brave on Tuesday announced the addition of a new De-AMP feature via a blog post. As mentioned, the new feature will help users automatically bypass a Google AMP page to visit the content's original source directly. Brave notes that the AMP framework damages users' privacy, security and internet experience. It claims that AMP helps Google to monopolise and control the direction of the Web.

De-AMP will protect users from AMP in several ways. The feature will rewrite links and URLs. When rewriting cannot be performed, Brave redirect users from AMP pages to non-AMP pages thus stopping the loading and execution of AMP or Google codes. Brave says it has modified Chromium to keep track of the loading of AMP pages. Additionally, the company is planning to extend the bounce tracking method, to detect when AMP URLs are about to be visited. Brave is planning to launch this in version 1.40.

De-AMP functionality is currently rolling out in Brave's Beta and Nightly builds. It will be enabled in the upcoming 1.38 Desktop and Android versions soon. The Chromium-based browser will soon release the De-AMP feature on iOS as well.

Google presented AMP as a Web component framework that can be used to create user-first websites, stories, emails, and ads. But it has been widely criticised as an attempt by Google to employ its dominance on the Web. AMP pages are served from Google's servers. Brave says AMP allows Google to require pages to be built in ways that benefit Google's advertising systems.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Brave, De AMP, Google, Brave Update, Brave Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo UEFI Security Flaws Affecting Over 100 Laptop Models Discovered, Company Issues Firmware Patches

Related Stories

Brave Browser Now Lets Users Bypass Google’s AMP Pages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  5. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  6. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
  7. iPhone 14 Series Could Get Satellite Connectivity Technology: Report
  8. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Come With Faster Lightning Connectors: Report
  10. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. First Real Full-Screen iPhone With Face ID, Under Display Camera to Come in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Google Pixel Watch Render Leak Shows Fitbit Integration, Tipped to Launch Soon
  3. US Air Force Files Metaverse Trademark for Training Activities Named 'SPACEVERSE'
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Use EV Battery Tech for Improved Capacity
  5. Brave Browser Now Lets Users Bypass Google’s AMP Pages
  6. Lenovo UEFI Security Flaws Affecting Over 100 Laptop Models Discovered, Company Issues Firmware Patches
  7. Binance US Wins Money Transmitter Licence in Puerto Rico, Aims to Bag Permits Globally
  8. Instagram Now Lets Some Users Fundraise Through Reels Ahead of Earth Day
  9. Bridgerton Season 2 Becomes Netflix’s Most-Watched English-Language Series
  10. Koo Makes Its Algorithms Public, Commits to Transparency, Neutrality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
MESSAGE Nithya P Nair
Fields marked with * are mandatory
From: *
 
Email:
 
Message: *
 
2000
 
 
 
 