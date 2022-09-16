Blinkit, a quick product delivery firm, has now partnered with Unicorn to deliver iPhone 14. The e-commerce firm announced the new collaboration with Apple reseller Unicorn on Friday. However, the iPhone 14 delivery will be currently limited to Delhi and Mumbai. In India, the sale for newly launched iPhone 14 series (except iPhone 14 Plus), Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) began today, while the products were available for pre-order starting September 9. Apple's latest iPhone lineup was announced at the ‘Far Out' event on September 7.

In a official announcement on Friday via Twitter, quick commerce firm Blinkit informed the users that it has partnered with Apple product reseller Unicorn to deliver iPhone 14 models. According to the tweet, the delivery of these iPhone models will be currently limited to only two Tier 1 cities — Delhi and Mumbai.

As per the claims by Blinkit's founder Albinder Dhindsa, the company will deliver iPhone 14 models within minutes to the customers. The users will have to update to the latest versions of Blinkit on iOS and Android to avail this facility.

The delivery time of the iPhone 14 models and accessories will be limited to the Unicorn store timings. The app also informs that the iPhone 14 Plus models will be available to purchase starting October 7 as Apple has delayed the arrival of the model. While Apple has fixed iPhone 14 starting price at Rs. 79,900, iPhone 14 Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs. 89,900.

Blinkit, formely known as Grofers, was acquired by online food delivery platform Zomato for Rs. 4,450 crore in June this year. Meanwhile, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max — on September 7 alongside Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation). Apple has started selling the newly launched products, except iPhone 14 Plus, starting September 16.