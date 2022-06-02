Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Big Tech Ramps Up Efforts to Challenge US Antitrust Bill as Senate Prepares to Take Decision This Month

Big Tech Ramps Up Efforts to Challenge US Antitrust Bill as Senate Prepares to Take Decision This Month

Amazon argued that the bill targets one retailer by requiring a market value of at least $550 billion to qualify for regulation.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2022 10:48 IST
Big Tech Ramps Up Efforts to Challenge US Antitrust Bill as Senate Prepares to Take Decision This Month

Photo Credit: Reuters

Pro-tech groups like the US Chamber of Commerce and TechNet have opposed the bill

Highlights
  • Amazon has criticised an upcoming bipartisan antitrust bill in the US
  • The bill will bar firms from giving preference to their own businesses
  • Amazon argues that Walmart and Target will be excluded from regulation

Big tech has launched a media blitz aimed at derailing one of the most ground-breaking bipartisan bills in the US that would bar tech companies, like Amazon, from giving preference to their own businesses on their websites.

Amazon lambasted the bill on Wednesday saying in a blog post that the bill "jeopardizes two of the things American consumers love most about Amazon: the vast selection and low prices made possible by opening our store to third-party selling partners, and the promise of fast, free shipping through Amazon Prime."

It argued the bill targets one retailer, Amazon, by requiring a market value of at least $550 billion (roughly Rs. 38,80,500 crore) to qualify for regulation, thus excluding Walmart and Target.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican, are lead co-sponsors of the bill.

A spokesperson for Klobuchar, when asked about the Amazon post, said: "Who do you trust? The largest online retailer in America with a demonstrated record of stiffing small businesses and lying about this bill's impact, or small businesses themselves?"

The spokesperson also listed business groups, which back the bill, including Small Business Rising and Main Street Alliance.

The Senate could vote on the bill as early as this month, a source familiar with the situation said, helping explain the growing voice of opposition. The measure passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, despite hefty lobbying from top executives like Apple CEO Tim Cook. It also passed the House Judiciary Committee last year.

The US Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to the Senate Tuesday, called the bill "misguided" and said it would "be an overhaul of the American economy, one sector at a time."

Pro-tech groups that oppose the bill include the Chamber of Progress, TechNet and the Computer & Communications Industry Association.

The Chamber of Progress said late last month that the bill, if it became law, would "break popular consumer products," specifically Amazon Prime, Google Maps and Apple apps for the iPhone. It's been running an online ad saying "Senator Klobuchar wants to erase Amazon Basics," Amazon branded products.

Senate sponsors have said if the bill becomes law that Alphabet's Google would be allowed to show maps and answer queries, that companies could offer free shipping and cell phones that could be sold with pre-installed apps.

Amazon argued the bill could harm the hundreds of thousands of small businesses that sell goods on its website as its large fines for violations "would make it difficult to justify the risk of Amazon offering a marketplace in which selling partners can participate."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Antitrust, Regulation, Apple, Google, Walmart, Ecommerce, Big Tech
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Leaving Company After 14 Years, Javier Olivan to Replace Her

Related Stories

Big Tech Ramps Up Efforts to Challenge US Antitrust Bill as Senate Prepares to Take Decision This Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  2. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  3. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  4. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Be Company's Next Flagship of the Year
  5. Honor 70 Series With OLED Display, 54-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched
  6. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  7. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped for June 7: Details
  8. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  9. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  2. Big Tech Ramps Up Efforts to Challenge US Antitrust Bill as Senate Prepares to Take Decision This Month
  3. Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Leaving Company After 14 Years, Javier Olivan to Replace Her
  4. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped for June 7, Display Specifications Leaked
  5. Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support
  6. Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Jupiter Wagons Enters Electric Mobility Market in Collaboration With EA GreenPower, to Launch Commercial EVs
  8. Oppo A57 Key Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  9. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra
  10. Researchers Develop Machine That Can Preserve Human Liver Outside Body for Several Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.