BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company, Says Found Involvement in Fund Misappropriation

Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, BharatPe said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 March 2022 13:10 IST
Ashneer Grover resigned from the post of Managing Director on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Ashneer Grover was on leave following allegations of abusive language
  • Grover is no longer an employee, founder, or director at BharatPe
  • BharatPe announced the decision to remove Grover on Wednesday

Fintech firm BharatPe on Wednesday said it has removed Co-Founder Ashneer Grover from all positions at the company. BharatPe has also found involvement of Grover family and relatives in extensive misappropriation of the company's funds.

"The board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe' s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology," BharatPe said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result of his misdeeds, Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the company stated.

Ashneer Grover resigned from the post of Managing Director on Tuesday.

According to the statement , Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles, it said.

