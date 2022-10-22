Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Australia Proposes Stringent Penalties for Failure to Protect Customer Privacy After Cybersecurity Breaches

Australia Proposes Stringent Penalties for Failure to Protect Customer Privacy After Cybersecurity Breaches

Penalties for series breaches of the Privacy Act could increase from AUD 2.2 million (roughly Rs. 11 crore) to AUD 50 million (roughly Rs. 264 crore).

By Associated Press |  Updated: 22 October 2022 13:10 IST
Australia Proposes Stringent Penalties for Failure to Protect Customer Privacy After Cybersecurity Breaches

Unknown cybercriminals this week demanded ransom from Medibank

Highlights
  • Dreyfus hopes the proposed amendments will become law in final four weeks
  • Unknown hackers stole personal data from 9.8 million customers of Optus
  • Medibank has 3.7 million customers

Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers' personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals.

The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from AUD 2.2 million (roughly Rs. 11 crore) now to AUD 50 million (roughly Rs. 264 crore) under amendments to be introduced to Parliament next week, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said.

A company could also be fined the value of 30 percent of its revenues over a defined period if that amount exceeded AUD 50 million.

Dreyfus said “big companies could face penalties up to hundreds of millions of dollars” under the new law.

“It is a very, very substantial increase in the penalties,” Dreyfus told reporters.

“It's designed to make companies think. It's designed to be a deterrent so that companies will protect the data of Australians,” he added.

Parliament resumes on Tuesday for the first time since mid-September.

Since Parliament last sat, unknown hackers stole personal data from 9.8 million customers of Optus, Australia's second-largest wireless telecommunications carrier. The theft has left more than one-third of Australia's population at heightened risk of identity theft and fraud.

Unknown cybercriminals this week demanded ransom from Australia's largest health insurer, Medibank, after claiming to have stolen 200 gigabytes of customers' data including medical diagnoses and treatments. Medibank has 3.7 million customers. The company said the hackers had proved they hold the personal records of at least 100.

The thieves have reportedly threatened to make public medical conditions of high-profile Medibank customers.

Dreyfus said both breaches had shown “existing safeguards are inadequate.”

As well as failing to protect personal information, the government is concerned that companies are unnecessarily holding too much customer data for too long in the hope of monetizing that information.

“We need to make sure that when a data breach occurs the penalty is large enough, that it's a really serious penalty on the company and can't just be disregarded or ignored or just paid as a part of a cost of doing business,” Dreyfus said.

Dreyfus hopes the proposed amendments will become law in the final four weeks that Parliament will sit this year.

Any new penalties will not be retroactive and will not effect Optus or Medibank.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Optus, Medibank, Cybersecurity
Google Sued by Republican Committee Over Email Spam Filtering, Firm Says Filters Reflect Users' Actions
Reliance to Demerge Financial Services Arm, List Jio Financial Services on Stock Exchanges

Related Stories

Australia Proposes Stringent Penalties for Failure to Protect Customer Privacy After Cybersecurity Breaches
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted Online
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 76km Range, Move OS 3 Launched in India
  4. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Review: A Capable Mid-Ranger With a Worrisome Price Tag
  7. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  9. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped
  2. Jio 5G Services Launched in India Ahead of Diwali Festive Season: All Details
  3. Razorpay Says No Funds Frozen by ED Following Raids, All Operations Adhere to Regulatory Guidelines
  4. Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 76km Range Launched in India, Move OS 3 Announced
  5. ISRO Set for Commercial Launch of 36 OneWeb Broadband Satellites Aboard Heaviest Rocket LVM3-M2
  6. Reliance to Demerge Financial Services Arm, List Jio Financial Services on Stock Exchanges
  7. Australia Proposes Stringent Penalties for Failure to Protect Customer Privacy After Cybersecurity Breaches
  8. Google Sued by Republican Committee Over Email Spam Filtering, Firm Says Filters Reflect Users' Actions
  9. Google Play Removes 16 Apps Causing Battery Drain, Excessive Data Usage: See List
  10. Google Payments to Ireland Outfit Not Royalty, Not Subject to Withholding Tax, ITAT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.