Technology News
loading

Australian Retail Giants Targeted in Facial Recognition Tech Complaint

Any investigation would be Australia's biggest into the technology though OAIC has looked into the matter before.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 June 2022 13:11 IST
Australian Retail Giants Targeted in Facial Recognition Tech Complaint

Shoppers walk past stores of Australian electronic goods retailers JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys

Highlights
  • CHOICE routinely contributes to government inquiries
  • Any investigation would be Australia's biggest into the technology
  • The three chains in the CHOICE complaint operate about 800 stores

A major consumer group has referred three of Australia's biggest retail chains to the privacy regulator, saying they use "unreasonably intrusive" facial recognition technology on customers and recommending enforcement action.

CHOICE, in a complaint to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) published on Monday, said use of the technology at JB Hi-Fi Ltd's appliances chain The Good Guys as well as hardware chain Bunnings and the Australian arm of big-box retailer Kmart - both owned by Wesfarmers Ltd - was unwarranted and in violation of privacy law.

The OAIC, JB Hi-Fi and Wesfarmers were not available for comment. The retailers previously told local media they used the technology for security purposes.

CHOICE routinely contributes to government inquiries involving consumer issues and its website says it was instrumental in many regulatory changes such as bans on risky financial products.

In the complaint, CHOICE policy adviser Amy Pereira said facial recognition technology brought "significant risk to individuals" including "invasion of privacy, misidentification, discrimination, profiling and exclusion, as well as vulnerability to cybercrime through data breaches and identity theft".

"CHOICE urges you as Commissioner to investigate this matter further and consider taking enforcement action," Pereira said.

Any investigation would be Australia's biggest into the technology though OAIC has looked into the matter before.

In 2021, it ordered the Australian 7-Eleven chain to destroy "faceprints" collected at 700 convenience stores after setting up in-store surveys on the matter. It has also ordered US software developer Clearview AI, which collects images from social media websites to build profiles of individuals, to destroy data and stop the practice in Australia.

The three chains in the CHOICE complaint operate about 800 stores, booking AUD 25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,35,930 crore) in sales last year.

The consumer group said the three firms collected personal and sensitive information without consent and without clearly disclosing the practice in a policy.

Some stores have signs alerting shoppers to the technology, but "customers' silence cannot be taken as consent" and many had no alternative place to make their purchases, CHOICE said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CHOICE, JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys
Google’s Powerful AI Spotlights a Human Cognitive Glitch: Mistaking Fluent Speech for Fluent Thought

Related Stories

Australian Retail Giants Targeted in Facial Recognition Tech Complaint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  2. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  7. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  8. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Australian Retail Giants Targeted in Facial Recognition Tech Complaint
  2. Google’s Powerful AI Spotlights a Human Cognitive Glitch: Mistaking Fluent Speech for Fluent Thought
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Google Hit With Antitrust Complaint by Danish Job Search Rival Jobindex
  5. Apple Planning to Launch Multiple iPhones 14, Watch Series 8, iPad, Mac Models Before H2 2023: Report
  6. Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Flies Past $1 Billion Milestone Worldwide
  7. Realme C30 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  8. Poco F4 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed as World's First IPX4 Rated Water Splash Resistant Gaming Smartphone
  10. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, Man of Medan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.