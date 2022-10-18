Technology News
loading

Assam Government Signs 7 MOUs with Microsoft, Google, Tata Group, More: All Details

The Government of Assam signed an MOU with Google India for help in skilling youths with job-ready digital and business skills.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 18 October 2022 12:21 IST
Assam Government Signs 7 MOUs with Microsoft, Google, Tata Group, More: All Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Ronald Candonga

The MOUs were signed on behalf of the government by the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM)

Highlights
  • Assam government signed 7 agreements in various fields with tech firms
  • Placement will be provided for industrial jobs
  • Microsoft, Google, L&T and Tata group firms will work with the government

The Assam government on Monday signed seven agreements in various fields with a host of corporate giants, including Microsoft, Google, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata group firms. The MOUs were signed on behalf of the government by the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM). The Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training executed an MoU with Info Edge (India), better known as Naukri.com, in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, other state ministers and senior officials. The Assam Tourism Development Corporation inked pacts with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Tata Strive Skill Development Initiatives of Tata Community Initiative Trust and the Indian Hotels Company.

Meanwhile, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) also signed an MoU with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's Green Energy Limited for the generation of 1,000MW of solar power.

The MoU with Microsoft will pave the way for building the capacity of the youths in Assam Skill Development Centres across the state. Microsoft through its modules of MDSP (Microsoft Diversity Skilling Programme) will provide intervention for under-served youths to ensure their active participation in the workforce.

The objective of the MoU with Google India is to support the Government of Assam in skilling youths with job-ready digital and business skills. The Google Career Certificate Course will provide an enabling job connection to skilled youths via a cohort of potential employers.

L&T will offer knowledge and support for establishing training setup and executing greenfield projects in the construction sector, while the objective of the MoU with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is to mobilise the unemployed youths of Assam for skill training. Besides skilling the unemployed youths, placement will be provided for industrial jobs within one month of training completion.

The agreement with Naukri.com will provide an online platform for unemployed youths to have their profile uploaded to the digital domain to attract prospective employers, while the MoU between APDCL and SJVNL Green Energy Limited (SGEL) will aim at the development of solar power projects with 1000 MW installed capacity.

Meanwhile, the pact signed between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Tata Strive Skill Development Initiatives and others will set up a hospitality skill centre of excellence for the training of the youth of the state.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Google, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Group, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited
OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11 in Q1 2023: All Details

Related Stories

Assam Government Signs 7 MOUs with Microsoft, Google, Tata Group, More: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sealed iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction
  2. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch Today: All Details
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  6. Moto X40 Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  7. Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Doubles Down on EVs to Undercut Elon Musk
  8. Here’s How to Download YouTube Videos in Bulk
  9. Truecaller: How to Change Name, Delete Account, Remove Tags, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Three Arrows Capital Said to Face Probes by US SEC, CFTC Over Investor Conduct Violations
  2. Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola Rollable Smartphone Prototype Teased at Lenovo Tech World 2022: All Details
  4. Adobe Photoshop Updated With New Collaboration Features, AI-Powered Tools: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant With 256GB of Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta Accepts CMA Order to Sell Giphy After Losing Appeal in UK Antitrust Battle
  7. Draft Telecom Bill: Deadline for Receipt of Comments on Draft Bill Extended to October 30
  8. First Generation iPhone Sells for Way More Than Latest iPhone 14 Pro at Auction
  9. Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know
  10. Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus Set to Launch 'A Hard Working Man' NFT Collection as Tribute to Hard Working Americans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.