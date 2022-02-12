Technology News
Apple’s Top Executives Likely to Be Deposed in US Antitrust Probe Against Google

Google has been accused of paying billions of dollars each year to Apple, Samsung, and others to make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 February 2022 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The US Justice Department sued Google in October 2020

  • The US government is preparing to determine if Google broke antitrust law
  • It has sought depositions of "Apple's most senior executives."
  • Google is accused of paying to have Google search as the default engine

The Justice Department wants to depose some of Apple's top executives as it prepares for a trial to determine if Alphabet's Google broke antitrust law in how it runs its search business, a lawyer representing Apple said on Friday. In its complaint, the Justice Department accused Google of paying billions of dollars each year in exclusionary agreements with Apple, Samsung and others so that they will make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

In a pre-trial hearing, Steven Sunshine, speaking for Apple, said that the government was asking for depositions of "Apple's most senior executives."

Sunshine also indicated that it was not clear to him what the Justice Department wanted from Apple.

The US Justice Department sued Google in October 2020, accusing the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 75,62,921 crore) company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. A trial date was set for Sept. 12, 2023.

The US Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and groups of state attorneys general launched a variety of investigations into the Big Tech platforms about two years ago, some of which have resulted in lawsuits. 
© Thomson Reuters 2021

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Apple, Antitrust, Justice Department
Washington State Database Hack Exposes Sensitive Data of 6,50,000 People

