Technology News
loading

Apple Music Now Has 100 Million Tracks in Its Catalogue

Apple Music is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, macOS, and more.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 13:06 IST
Apple Music Now Has 100 Million Tracks in Its Catalogue

Apple Music was launched globally in 2015, and has improved significantly since then

Highlights
  • Apple Music is priced at Rs. 49 per month onwards in India
  • The service has lossless audio streaming and Dolby Atmos Music support
  • In comparison, Spotify claims to have over 80 million tracks

Apple Music now has over 100 million tracks available to stream by subscribers to the service, as per an announcement by the company. Since the launch of the music streaming service in 2015, Apple Music has steadily grown its catalogue and added various features and improvements such as lossless audio streaming and Dolby Atmos support, and is also available on multiple platforms such as iOS and Android. As per Apple, around 20,000 new tracks are being added to Apple Music's catalogue every day, as the streaming service now has considerably more tracks than rival Spotify.

The music streaming service from Apple was announced in June 2015 at WWDC, and has since made it to 167 countries and regions across the world. The service is available in India, starting at Rs. 49 per month for the voice plan, or Rs. 99 per month for an individual plan which allows access on multiple devices. All of this is available not only for Apple's own platforms and devices, but also for Android, web, and smart speakers, among others.

In comparison, rival Spotify claims to have over 80 million tracks in its catalogue, with more flexible pricing plans in India that start at Rs. 7 per day. Apple Music does have the advantage of bundled plans for iOS users, notably the Apple One plan which includes access to Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and Apple TV+ in addition to Apple Music.

Apart from the milestone of 100 million tracks, Apple's music streaming service also rolled out support for lossless audio, Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos in 2021, with no increase in pricing for consumers.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Music Streaming, Spotify, iOS, Android, Apple Music Lossless Audio, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Samsung Electronics Targeting Mass Production of 2nm Chips by 2025, 1.4nm by 2027
Oppo A17 With MediaTek Helio G35, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Music Now Has 100 Million Tracks in Its Catalogue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. EU to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones From 2024: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  5. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Gaming Laptops
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Videos Reveal New Camera Features
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of October 6 Launch
  10. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Loses Second Bid to Challenge Qualcomm Patents at US Supreme Court
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Launches AI Software Tools to Ease Switching Between Nvidia, AMD Chips
  3. EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details
  4. Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report
  5. iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Hint at Similar Features as Predecessors
  7. NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link
  8. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Dussehra Delights Deals on Smartphones, TVs
  10. TikTok Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Russian Law Against Spreading LGBT Propaganda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.