Apple Maps to Reportedly Bring Optimised Routes for E-Bikes

The optimisation for e-bikes on Apple Maps could include steeper paths on the route for electric bikes.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 4 July 2022 15:07 IST




Highlights
  • The feature isn’t available on Apple Maps as of now
  • Apple Maps show Crimea as a part of Ukraine
  • Apple Maps enabled the Nearby feature in India in 2020

Apple Maps will reportedly bring optimised routes for electronic bikes. The American tech giant has lately been introducing a set of new features on Apple Maps. Apple launched its more detailed, three-dimensional city maps feature that was released with iOS 15 in Canada a few months ago. Starting this March, Apple Maps and Weather apps show Crimea as a part of Ukraine. In 2020, Apple Maps enabled the Nearby feature in India to let users find nearby establishments.

According to a recent tweet by iOS app developer Steve Moser (via Tom's Guide), Apple Maps is bringing out optimised routes for e-bikes. Moser has spotted a few lines of code with the phrase ‘e-bike' along with a feature that optimises routes and ETAs (Estimated Time of Arrival) for people using them. The feature isn't available on Apple Maps as of now, hinting that the feature is yet to be launched in the app.

The optimisation factor could reportedly include steeper paths on the route for electric bikes. This feature is said to be an advantage that Apple Maps will have over Google Maps.

As mentioned earlier, Apple Maps and Weather apps started showing Crimea as a part of Ukraine. The change is applicable to all users outside Russia. Up until now, Apple was not showing Crimea as a part of any country when viewing from countries except Russia. The company is, however, still showing the Black Sea peninsula as a part of Russia when viewed within the country.

In March, Apple also launched its more detailed, three-dimensional city maps feature that was released with iOS 15 in Canada. According to the tech giant, this will offer better driving navigation, transit directions, and an augmented reality walking experience. The company announced that the new city experience would be available in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

In 2020, Apple Maps enabled the Nearby feature in India to let users find nearby establishments including food delivery, groceries, medical shops, petrol pumps, and restaurants, among others.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Maps
Jasmin Jose

Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Launch Date Set for July 12: Expected Specifications


  
