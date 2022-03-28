Technology News
Apple Maps’ 3D City View Debuts in Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal

Apple Maps' 3D city view feature will offer better driving navigation, transit directions, and an augmented reality walking experience

By ANI | Updated: 28 March 2022 10:42 IST
Apple Maps’ 3D City View Debuts in Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal

With iOS 15, Apple Maps introduces step-by-step walking guidance in augmented reality

Highlights
  • Apple Map's 3D city view feature was released with iOS 15
  • The new city experience is available in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver
  • Directions for public transit will see improvements in the added cities

American tech giant Apple has launched its more detailed, three-dimensional city maps feature that was released with iOS 15 in Canada.

According to Apple, this will offer better driving navigation, transit directions, and an augmented reality walking experience. The company has announced that the new city experience is available in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Previously, this feature had been available in a half a dozen US cities including Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as London in the UK.

Where available, it offers a sizable improvement to how cities look in Apple's software, and even includes 3D models of major landmarks.

From a functional perspective, these improvements help with driving directions, like showing more detail about which road lanes to use.

Apart from that, driving navigation, directions for public transit will also see improvements in the added cities.

UI improvements will include letting users pin their favourite transit lines, walkers can get step-by-step directions in augmented reality, while cycling directions are available in Montreal, said Apple in a newsroom post. 

