Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Apple, Other US Tech Giants May Prefer Fines to Compliances: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager

Apple, Other US Tech Giants May Prefer Fines to Compliances: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager

"Some gatekeepers may be tempted to play for time or try to circumvent the rules," Vestager said.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 February 2022 12:21 IST
Apple, Other US Tech Giants May Prefer Fines to Compliances: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager

ACM imposed a EUR-5-million (roughly Rs. 40 crore) fine on Apple on Monday

Highlights
  • Vestager has proposed landmark rules called the Digital Markets Act
  • DMA targets Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft
  • Requirements would be that Apple allow third parties to access App Store

Some US tech giants may prefer to pay a fine rather than comply with antitrust rules, the European Union's antitrust chief said, and cited Apple's fight with the Netherlands' competition authority as an example.

The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) imposed a EUR-5-million (roughly Rs. 40 crore) fine on Apple on Monday, the fifth such penalty in successive weeks, linked to claims Apple does allow access to non-Apple payment methods for subscriptions to dating apps.

European Commission Vice President and digital chief Margrethe Vestager said Apple's behaviour could indicate other big companies behave similarly.

"Some gatekeepers may be tempted to play for time or try to circumvent the rules," she said in an online speech at a US awards ceremony on Tuesday.

"Apple's conduct in the Netherlands these days may be an example. As we understand it, Apple essentially prefers paying periodic fines, rather than comply with a decision of the Dutch Competition Authority on the terms and conditions for third parties to access its App Store."

Contacted by Reuters, Apple referred to a February 3 blog post, which said it is required to make the mandated changes to satisfy its legal obligations in the Netherlands while helping to protect users from increased risks.

Vestager has proposed landmark rules called the Digital Markets Act that targets Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft and which could come into effect next year.

One of its requirements would be that Apple allow third parties to access its App Store. Apple's App Store condition that app developers exclusively use its payment system with commissions of 30 percent has come under scrutiny in several countries, most recently the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, EU, Margrethe Vestager
Sotheby's CryptoPunk Auction of 104 NFTs Called Off After Seller Pulls Out Last Moment

Related Stories

Apple, Other US Tech Giants May Prefer Fines to Compliances: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  2. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  3. WhatsApp Group Admins Not Liable for Objectionable Posts: Kerala High Court
  4. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  5. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  7. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  10. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Store Hostage Taker, Who Demanded EUR 200 Million in Cryptocurrency, Dies of Injuries in Amsterdam
  3. Activision's Mobile Gaming Unit King to See Leadership Changes Ahead of Microsoft Deal
  4. PlayStation Plus March 2022 Free Games Include Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ark: Survival Evolved, More
  5. Facebook, Instagram EU-US Data Flows Could Be Halted by Irish Regulators in May
  6. Apple, Other US Tech Giants May Prefer Fines to Compliances: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager
  7. Sotheby's CryptoPunk Auction of 104 NFTs Called Off After Seller Pulls Out Last Moment
  8. How Does the Cat's Eye Nebula Sound Like? NASA Post Offers an Idea
  9. WhatsApp Group Admins Not Liable for Objectionable Posts by Members: Kerala High Court
  10. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.