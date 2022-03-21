Technology News
loading

Apple Ex-Employee Charged for Defrauding the Company of $10 Million

Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple's Global Service Supply Chain department.

By Associated Press | Updated: 21 March 2022 17:05 IST
Apple Ex-Employee Charged for Defrauding the Company of $10 Million

A federal criminal case unsealed alleges he exploited his position to defraud Apple

Highlights
  • A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding
  • Prasad is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday
  • Court has allowed federal government to seize five real estate properties

A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crore) by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple's Global Service Supply Chain department. A federal criminal case unsealed Friday alleges that he exploited his position to defraud the company in several schemes, including stealing parts and causing the company to pay for items and services it never received.

A court has allowed the federal government to seize five real estate properties and financial accounts worth about $5 million (roughly Rs. 40 crore) from Prasad, and the government is seeking to keep those assets as proceeds of crime, the US Attorney's office in San Jose said in a news release.

Prasad is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday to answer to charges of engaging in a conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. It's unclear whether he has retained a lawyer. A phone number listed for him was disconnected.

Two owners of vendor companies that did business with Apple have admitted to conspiring with Prasad to commit fraud and launder money, prosecutors said.

Prasad is scheduled to make a first appearance in US District Court in San Jose next week on Thursday. Fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion each carry maximum sentences of five to 20 years, but sentencing guidelines and judges' discretion mean most people convicted of fraud in federal court receive less than the maximum sentence.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple
Google Feature to Quickly Delete Last 15 Minutes of Search History Rolling Out to Its Android App: Report

Related Stories

Apple Ex-Employee Charged for Defrauding the Company of $10 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. 83 Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India
  3. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  5. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
  6. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  7. Apple Services Outage Reported: Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store Down
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  9. Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registrations Open on Android: All Details
  10. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Services Outage Reported: Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store, More Down For Users
  2. OnePlus Smartphone Launch Roadmap and Pricing for 2022 Tipped, From OnePlus 10 Pro to OnePlus Nord 3
  3. Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender
  4. China’s Social Media Platforms Take Down NFT Platforms Fearing Government Crackdown
  5. LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched
  6. iPad Air (2022) Build Quality Has Issues, Some Early Users Complain
  7. Portronics Talk One Portable Wireless Conference Speaker With 2,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Cricket NFT Marketplace FanCraze Raises $100 Million, Football Star Ronaldo Reportedly Among Investors
  9. Crypto Mining Cost Not Allowed as Deduction Under I-T Act: Finance Ministry
  10. Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.