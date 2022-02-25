Technology News
loading

Amazon Accused of Violating US Labour Law After Union Supporters' Arrests

Amazon organiser Christian Smalls said he was arrested when he delivered warehouse workers food.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2022 14:20 IST
Amazon Accused of Violating US Labour Law After Union Supporters' Arrests

New charges were filed accusing Amazon of unlawfully interfering in the election

Highlights
  • A group of Amazon workers filed a charge with US labour regulators
  • Smalls was fired in 2020 for allegedly violating Amazon's safety policies
  • A pair of employees were arrested outside a company warehouse

A group of Amazon workers seeking to form a union in New York filed a charge with US labour regulators on Thursday after a high-profile organiser and a pair of employees were arrested outside a company warehouse, according to documents obtained by Reuters.

Amazon organiser Christian Smalls told Reuters on Wednesday he was arrested when he delivered warehouse workers food as part of the union campaign he is leading.

His quest to make Amazon's JFK8 Staten Island warehouse a unionised facility will come to a head when workers vote starting March 25. The unfair labour practice charge filed on Thursday by a group of workers known as the Amazon Labour Union claims Amazon violated a settlement reached with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in December.

As part of the settlement, Amazon pledged not to limit workers' ability to engage with their colleagues in non-work areas during non-work time.

“Amazon.com Services has violated the National Settlement agreement,” the Amazon Labour Union stated in the charge. “Accordingly, we request an expedited investigation and immediate … relief in light of the upcoming election.”

In the charge, Amazon Labour Union alleges Amazon had employees Brett Daniels and Jason Anthony arrested on Wednesday in retaliation for their involvement with the union. Smalls previously worked at the warehouse and was fired in 2020 for allegedly violating company safety policies.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said, "the settlement pertains to the rights of employees to solicit on (the company's) property, and we did nothing to stop employees from soliciting." Amazon called the police on Smalls, and not the other two workers, Nantel said.

"Mr. Smalls - who is not employed by Amazon - has repeatedly trespassed despite multiple warnings. Yesterday, when police officers asked Mr. Smalls to leave, he instead chose to escalate the situation and the police made their own decision on how to respond," Nantel said.

A second closely watched election is occurring at Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama warehouse, with vote-by-mail being accepted until March 25 and the vote count starting March 28.

Earlier this week, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) accusing Amazon of unlawfully interfering in the election.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, National Labor Relations Board, Amazon Labour Union
Samsung Galaxy A03 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Accused of Violating US Labour Law After Union Supporters' Arrests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Impressions: All About Performance?
  3. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  4. Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With New 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut
  5. PS Plus March 2022 Free Games Revealed: Check Full List
  6. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Launched
  7. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue to Soon Be Fixed
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poland Sees More Cyberattacks on Government Servers, Official Says
  2. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Crypto Playing Key Enabler for Both War-Hit Economies
  3. Apple Adds Dutch Voice Recognition Support for Siri in HomePod 15.4 Beta
  4. Asus 8z Launch in India Set for February 28, Sweat-Resistant Feature Teased
  5. Apple-Authorised Technicians Might Soon Be Able to Repair Face ID Without Replacing Entire iPhone
  6. Is Bitcoin Legal in India or Not? Supreme Court Asks Centre
  7. Alibaba Reports Slowest Revenue Growth Since Going Public as Competition Bites
  8. India Recorded 1 Billion Active Mobile Subscribers in December, Airtel Saw Most Active Users: TRAI
  9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week at MWC 2022: Report
  10. WhatsApp Testing New 'Search Message' Shortcut Option in Redesigned Contact Info Page for Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.