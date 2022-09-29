Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season

Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season

Amazon employees will now earn between $16 and $26 (roughly Rs. 1,300 and Rs. 2,100) per hour depending on their position and location in the United States.

By Agencies |  Updated: 29 September 2022 12:54 IST
Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season

Amazon announced new devices including a lineup of voice-controlled devices

Highlights
  • Amazon is battling soaring inflation
  • Amazon had over 1.5 million full and part-time employees
  • Earlier on Wednesday, Amazon announced new devices

Amazon's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 (roughly Rs. 1,560) per hour from $18 (roughly Rs. 1,500), the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.

The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening US labour market as the peak season for gifting gets underway.

Amazon said the pay hikes would cost the company nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) over the next year.

Employees will now earn between $16 (roughly Rs. 1,300) and $26 (roughly Rs. 2,100) per hour depending on their position and location in the United States, the company added.

Amazon's minimum wage for hourly employees in the US remains $15 (roughly Rs. 1,200), a spokesperson told Reuters.

The online retailer's decision also comes as some workers continue to push to unionise Amazon facilities in the United States. Only one Amazon facility has voted to unionise so far.

The company is battling soaring inflation and high employee turnover as workers seek higher wages to meet the rising cost of living.

Amazon had over 1.5 million full and part-time employees globally as of the quarter ended June 30, with a majority of workers in the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amazon announced new devices including a lineup of voice-controlled devices, an updated e-reader which users can write on and a contactless gadget that can monitor people's sleep.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Robinhood, Circle to Allow Customers to Trade Second-Largest Stablecoin USD Coin: All Details

Related Stories

Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  3. JioPhone 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Google Pixel 7 Price Leaked via Alleged Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch
  7. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season
  2. Robinhood, Circle to Allow Customers to Trade Second-Largest Stablecoin USD Coin: All Details
  3. Twitter Slammed by Firms Over Ads Displayed Next to Child Pornography Accounts, Ad Campaigns Suspended
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes From Galaxy S22 Ultra
  5. Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details
  7. BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End
  8. Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble
  9. Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
  10. Tesla Appoints Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia to Board Following US SEC Complaint by Shareholder Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.