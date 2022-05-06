Technology News
loading

Amazon Union Head, Others Meet US President Joe Biden to Discuss Unionisation Campaigns

Biden thanked them for bolstering organising momentum that is growing nationally.

By Associated Press | Updated: 6 May 2022 12:46 IST
Amazon Union Head, Others Meet US President Joe Biden to Discuss Unionisation Campaigns

Photo Credit: Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris also met with union organisers

Highlights
  • President Joe Biden discussed organisers’ efforts to form unions
  • Among the guests were Chris Smalls, head of Amazon Labor Union
  • Biden promoting labour organising across the country

Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with union organizers at the White House on Thursday as the administration looks to boost unionization campaigns.

Participants in the meeting, which featured an unscheduled appearance by President Joe Biden, discussed organisers' efforts to form unions in their workplaces, and how those could prompt workers around the country to mount similar organisation campaigns, according to a readout from the White House. Biden thanked them for bolstering organising momentum that is growing nationally.

Among the guests were Chris Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union that won a vote last month to unionize warehouse workers on Staten Island, New York. Addressing a union conference in Washington last month, Biden quipped, “By the way, Amazon here we come,” drawing loud cheers, though he didn't elaborate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said after the meeting that Biden's participation was about promoting labour organising across the country, not at Amazon specifically.

“The president has long been a supporter of the rights of workers to organise, the rights of collective bargaining and he dropped by this meeting to simply offer his support for those efforts,” Psaki said. “But he is not engaging — we don't engage or get directly involved in labor disputes, obviously, but he certainly supports the rights of workers.”

Other organisers attending Thursday's meeting included those working to unionize Starbucks, outdoors retailer REI and the animation studio Titmouse.

Before the meeting, Smalls testified at a Senate Budget committee hearing on Amazon's federal contracts. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent who chairs the committee, has been pressing the White House to cut off the company's contracts with the government until the retailer stops what Sanders has called its “illegal anti-union activity.”

In a filing released in March, the company disclosed it spent about $4.2 million (roughly Rs. 32 crore) last year on labor consultants, who organizers say Amazon hired to persuade workers not to unionize. Organizers believe cutting off Amazon's federal contracts would fulfill the president's campaign promise to ensure such deals only go to companies that sign agreements "committing not to run anti-union campaigns.”

Seattle-based Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sanders' office said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos declined to come to the hearing.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Twitter for Android Is Reportedly Working on Mixed Media Tweets; Multiple New Features

Related Stories

Amazon Union Head, Others Meet US President Joe Biden to Discuss Unionisation Campaigns
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  4. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  6. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  7. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  10. Motorola Expected to Launch Frontier Flagship at May 10 Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Genome Study Provides Important Insight on Endangered Vaquita Native to Mexico's Gulf of California
  2. Opera’s Web3-Focussed Crypto Browser Now Supports BNB Chain to Enable Asset Trading, dApps
  3. Amazon Union Head, Others Meet US President Joe Biden to Discuss Unionisation Campaigns
  4. Airtel Rs. 399, Rs. 839 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  5. Twitter for Android Is Reportedly Working on Mixed Media Tweets; Multiple New Features
  6. Big Tech Data Collection Under Scrutiny After World Central Bank Group Demands More Control
  7. Germany Wants to Invite Chip Makers for Local Production, Offers EUR 14 Billion as State Aid
  8. Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition to Go Free on Epic Games Store Starting May 12
  9. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Renewed for Season 5 and 6, Netflix and Formula 1 Announce
  10. SpaceX Dragon Endurance Capsule With NASA Crew-3 Mission Returns to Earth After 6 Months on ISS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.