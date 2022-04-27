Technology News
Amazon Summer Sale Coming Soon; New Launches, Discounts, Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, More Teased

Amazon has partnered with ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and RBL banks for the sale.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 April 2022 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon will offer up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, accessories

Highlights
  • Amazon Summer Sale 2022 will bring up to 30 percent discount on laptops
  • You will be able to get up to Rs. 15,000 off through exchange offers
  • Amazon is yet to confirm the dates for this sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 has been teased to arrive soon. There is no sign of an official date however, Amazon India has hinted at the type of offers we can expect during this sale. It has teamed up with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RBL Bank to offer a 10 percent discount on credit/ debit cards and EMI purchases. Amazon has also suggested that there will be over 60 new product launches during this period ranging from smartphones to laptops, TWS earbuds, and more.

Amazon India has set up a landing page for this year's Amazon Summer Sale to keep you updated on all the deals and offers. During the sale, there will be no-cost EMI offers available for Bajaj Finserv credit and debit cards. You will also be able to save up to Rs. 15,000 with exchange offers, Amazon claims.

Mobiles and accessories are set to get up to 40 percent discounts during the Amazon Summer Sale. Popular smartphones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G , Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, iQoo Z6 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and more have been teased to get a price cut for this sale. Furthermore, you can sign up to guess and win the biggest deal of the season.

There will be great discounts on other electronic devices with laptops set to get up to 30 percent discounts and headphones up to 75 percent off. During the Amazon Summer Sale, you can expect reduced prices for the Honor MagicBook X 15, Apple iMac 2021, Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, JBL Tune 130NC, among others.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 will also offer up to a 50 percent discount on TVs and gaming accessories.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Amazon Summer Sale Coming Soon; New Launches, Discounts, Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, More Teased
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.