Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Said to Share Marketplace Data, Boost Visibility of Rival Products to Avoid EU’s Antitrust Fine

Amazon Said to Share Marketplace Data, Boost Visibility of Rival Products to Avoid EU’s Antitrust Fine

Amazon is facing EU’s investigation for using its size, power and data to push its own products to gain an unfair advantage on its platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 June 2022 17:54 IST
Amazon Said to Share Marketplace Data, Boost Visibility of Rival Products to Avoid EU’s Antitrust Fine

Photo Credit: Reuters

EC launched probe into its possible preferential treatment of its own retail offers

Highlights
  • Amazon has now proposed to allow sellers access to some marketplace data
  • The move could help Amazon stave off a potential European Union fine
  • The fine could be as much as 10 percent of its global turnover

Amazon has offered to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, trying to persuade EU antitrust regulators to close their investigations without a fine by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said.

The world's largest online retailer is hoping its concessions will stave off a potential European Union fine that could be as much as 10 percent of its global turnover, Reuters reported last year.

The European Commission in 2020 charged Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform.

It also launched an investigation into Amazon's possible preferential treatment of its own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

Amazon's process for choosing which retailer appears in the "buy box" on its website and which generates the bulk of its sales also came under the spotlight.

Amazon has now proposed to allow sellers access to some marketplace data while its commercial arm will not be able to use seller data collected by its retail unit, the people said.

The company will also create a second buy box for rival products in the event an Amazon product appears in the first buy box, the people said.

The EU competition enforcer is expected to seek feedback from rivals and users in the coming weeks, which could lead to tweaks in the proposal and a final decision by the end of the year, the people said.

The Commission and Amazon declined to comment. The company had previously said it disagreed with the watchdog's assertions and that it represents less than 1 percent of the global retail market.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, European Union, European Commission
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV With 'Bezel-Less' Design, HDR10+ Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Said to Share Marketplace Data, Boost Visibility of Rival Products to Avoid EU’s Antitrust Fine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Debuts
  2. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  3. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera May Come With a 6-Piece Lens, Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts
  6. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  7. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  10. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV With 'Bezel-Less' Design Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Share Marketplace Data, Boost Visibility of Rival Products to Avoid EU’s Antitrust Fine: Source
  2. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV With 'Bezel-Less' Design, HDR10+ Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. SpaceX’s Starship Said to Face Delay in Launch, NASA Expresses Concern Over Use of Kennedy Space Center
  4. How to Avail of Rs. 105 Cashback Offer on WhatsApp Payments
  5. Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  6. Luxury E-Tailer Farfetch Set to Enter Crypto Space, To Accept Payments in BTC, ETH
  7. Edward Snowden Believes Bitcoin, Crypto Is Better Suited to Payments Than Investment
  8. Apple AR Glasses to Be Unveiled in Second Half of 2024, Report Claims
  9. Refrain From Advertising Online Betting Platforms: I&B Ministry to Print, Electronic, Digital Media
  10. Amazon's Appeal Against Future Group Deal Antitrust Suspension Dismissed by India Tribunal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.