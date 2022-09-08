Amazon has been reportedly asked by India's Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to halt the sale of seatbelt alarm blockers in the country. The conversation on road safety has seemingly intensified following the recent death of Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a car crash. Seatbelt alarm blockers and other such devices along with broader road safety issues have seemingly come under scrutiny following this crash. Notably, the sale of metal clips that act as seatbelt alarm blockers is reportedly not deemed illegal in India.

According to Reuters, Gadkari discussed road safety issues in a recent interview. He reportedly pointed out that metal clips available on Amazon can be inserted in seatbelt slots to prevent the alarm from ringing when the car is being driven.

Gadkari revealed that the government has sent a notice to Amazon to halt the sale of such metal clips on its online store.

Such clips are available on Amazon for as low as Rs. 249. As per reports, Mistry was not wearing a seatbelt when his car crashed.

Vehicle accidents reportedly caused about 150,000 deaths in India in 2021, Gadkari said. Furthermore, the government reportedly plans to make seatbelts mandatory for rear seats as well.