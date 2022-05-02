Technology News
Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Starts May 4 With Deals, Discounts on iPhone 13, More

Amazon is offering 10 percent discounts on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank card and EMI transactions.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2022 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Summer Sale will offer up to up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones and accessories

Highlights
  • Amazon Summer Sale 2022 will offer deals across several smartphone brands
  • Buyers can save up to Rs. 15,000 with exchange offers at the Amazon sale
  • iPhone 13 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 66,900 starting May 4

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is all set to begin on May 4 and the annual festival is set to bring several offers and discounts on smartphones and consumer electronics as part of the sale. The e-commerce platform has revealed several smartphone offers that will be available to customers during the sale, as well as smart TVs and gaming accessories. During the sale, the iPhone 13 will be available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 66,900, according to Amazon. As part of the upcoming sale, buyers can avail of discounts on brands including Apple, iQoo, Itel, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

According to Amazon's website, the upcoming Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is powered by OnePlus and customers will be able to purchase recently launched OnePlus handsets such as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the OnePlus 10R 5G, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, iQoo Z6, Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available for purchase during the sale. The website is also offering “countdown deals” with discounts on smartphones until May 3.

Customers can also check several offers on smartphones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that begins a day earlier on May 3.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones you can avail of when the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 begins on May 4.

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Deals and offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13

Apple's iPhone 13 handset will sold at Rs. 66,900 during the upcoming Amazon Summer Sale 2022, down from the listed price of Rs. 79,990. The smartphone is currently available for purchase on Amazon at Rs. 70,900. The iPhone 13 (Review) is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield protection. It features a 12-megapixel dual camera setup. It is claimed to offer 19 hours of video playback on a single charge, according to the company.

OnePlus 9RT 5G

Launched in India in January, the OnePlus 9RT is currently priced at Rs. 42,999 on Amazon. During the upcoming Amazon Summer Sale 2022, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999, which is inclusive of bank offers. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, and features a 6.62-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung's recently launched Galaxy M33 5G smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 17,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 24,999. During the Amazon sale, it will be priced at Rs. 14,999 which is inclusive of bank offers, according to the e-commerce platform. The Samsung Galaxy M33 is equipped with an octa core Exynos 1280 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.6-inch LCD display and comes with a 50-megapixel quad camera setup. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 out of the box.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price is set at Rs. 24,999 on Amazon, while the original listed price is Rs. 31,999. Meanwhile, customers will be able to purchase the smartphone at Rs. 18,999 during the sale, according to Amazon. The discounted price is inclusive of bank offers. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset features a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, with a 20-megapixel front facing selfie camera.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
