Technology News
loading

Amazon Places Purchase Limit on Emergency Contraceptive Pills After US Supreme Court Ruling

Facebook and Instagram have also begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them.

By Agencies | Updated: 29 June 2022 02:39 IST
Amazon Places Purchase Limit on Emergency Contraceptive Pills After US Supreme Court Ruling

Supreme Court decision stripped away constitutional protections for abortion

Amazon has placed a temporary purchase limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills, the company said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that recognised women's constitutional right to abortion.

Women with unwanted pregnancies in the country now may face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online, or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

The ruling has also had an impact on the demand for over-the counter emergency contraceptive pills, known as Plan B, which are taken within days of sexual intercourse.

Pharmacy chain CVS Health said on Monday it was implementing a temporary purchase limit of three on emergency contraceptive pills Plan B and Aftera, while Walgreens Boots Alliance said it had no purchase limit in place for Plan B pills at this time.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.

Such social media posts ostensibly aimed to help women living in states where preexisting laws banning abortion suddenly snapped into effect on Friday. That's when the high court overruled Roe vs Wade, its 1973 decision that declared access to abortion a constitutional right.

Memes and status updates explaining how women could legally obtain abortion pills in the mail exploded across social platforms. Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in states that now ban the procedure.

General mentions of abortion pills, as well as posts mentioning specific versions such as mifepristone and misoprostol, suddenly spiked Friday morning across Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and TV broadcasts, according to an analysis by the media intelligence firm Zignal Labs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US Supreme court, Abortion, Amazon, Facebook, instagram
Apple Couldn't Develop Own 5G Modems in Time, Qualcomm to Remain Supplier for iPhone in 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Amazon Places Purchase Limit on Emergency Contraceptive Pills After US Supreme Court Ruling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing: All Details
  5. Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Review
  6. Facebook Messenger’s Secret Conversations Adds Screenshot Alerts, More
  7. Microsoft to Revamp Built-In Windows 11 Apps Like Snipping Tool
  8. YouTube Pulls US Capitol Riot Probe Video to Stop 'Election Misinformation'
  9. Boult Audio Storm Wired Earphones Launched in India
  10. Dizo Buds P Launched in India With 40 Hours Playback Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Partners With Schott for Vivo X80 Pro Featuring Xensation Up High-Performance Cover Glass
  2. MediaTek Plans to Open New Design Center in the US With $1.4 Million Aid From the State
  3. Amazon Places Purchase Limit on Emergency Contraceptive Pills After US Supreme Court Ruling
  4. Apple Couldn't Develop Own 5G Modems in Time, Qualcomm to Remain Supplier for iPhone in 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Meet the 'Zombie Star', Residing in Spiral Galaxy NGC 1309, That Survived Supernova Blast
  6. Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension
  7. Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report
  8. Mobile Internet Services Suspended Across Rajasthan for 24 Hours to Avoid Communal Tension
  9. Indian Education Should Follow Tech-Driven Approach, Initiatives Like Digital University: Dharmendra Pradhan
  10. Climate Tech Firm to Launch DAC Plant in Iceland to Capture CO2 From Air
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.