Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Claims ‘Overly Broad and Burdensome’ FTC Probe of Amazon Prime Service Hounding Jeff Bezos, Others

Amazon Claims ‘Overly Broad and Burdensome’ FTC Probe of Amazon Prime Service Hounding Jeff Bezos, Others

Amazon’s petition asks the FTC to cancel, or extend the deadline for answering, subpoenas sent to former CEO Jeff Bezos and current CEO Andy Jassy.

By Associated Press | Updated: 17 August 2022 17:45 IST
Amazon Claims ‘Overly Broad and Burdensome’ FTC Probe of Amazon Prime Service Hounding Jeff Bezos, Others

Andy Jassy took over the top position at Amazon from Bezos in July 2021

Highlights
  • FTC is investigating sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime
  • Amazon Prime costs $139 a year in the US
  • Jeff Bezos is currently the executive chairman of Seattle-based company

Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they are hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives, making “impossible-to-satisfy demands” in their investigation of Amazon Prime, the popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members around the globe.

The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime starting in March 2021 with the issuance of civil subpoenas, the biggest online retailer and tech giant disclosed in a petition to the agency filed earlier this month.

The petition asks the FTC to cancel, or extend the deadline for answering, subpoenas sent last June to Bezos, Amazon's former CEO, and current CEO Andy Jassy. It says the FTC “has identified no legitimate reason for needing their testimony when it can obtain the same information, and more, from other witnesses and documents.”

Jassy took over the top position at Amazon from Bezos, one of the world's richest individuals, in July 2021. Bezos became executive chairman.

The FTC investigation has widened to include at least five other subscription programmes, according to Amazon: Audible, Amazon Music, Kindle Unlimited, Subscribe & Save, and an unidentified third-party programme not offered by Amazon. The regulators are asking the company to identify the number of consumers who were enrolled in the programmes without giving their consent, among other customer information. In June, agency staff sought to serve subpoenas on nearly 20 current and former Amazon employees, at their homes, with dates for them to give testimony in coming weeks, the petition says.

Amazon says in the petition it has worked “diligently and cooperatively” with FTC staff for more than a year to provide information relevant to the probe, offering up some 37,000 pages of documents. It calls the information demanded in the subpoenas “overly broad and burdensome.”

Amazon blames the standoff on “unexplained pressure placed on staff to complete the investigation hastily, by an arbitrarily chosen deadline.”

FTC spokespeople didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

With an estimated 150 million US subscribers, Amazon Prime is a key source of revenue, as well as a wealth of customer data, for the Seattle-based company, which runs an e-commerce empire and ventures in cloud computing, personal “smart" tech and beyond. Amazon Prime costs $139 (roughly Rs. 11,000) a year. The service added a coveted feature this year by obtaining exclusive video rights to the NFL's “Thursday Night Football.”

Last year, Amazon asked unsuccessfully that FTC Chair Lina Khan step aside from separate antitrust investigations into its business, contending that her public criticism of the company's market power before she joined the government makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Khan was a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook (now Meta), Google and Apple, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon's Antitrust Paradox” when she was a Yale law student.

Amazon's latest petition to the FTC was first reported Monday by Business Insider.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, US Federal Trade Commission, Jeff Bezos, Andy Jassy, Amazon Prime
Instagram Reels Crossposting to Facebook, New Tools for Content Creators Announced: All Details
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Claims ‘Overly Broad and Burdensome’ FTC Probe of Amazon Prime Service Hounding Jeff Bezos, Others
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  4. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Vivo V25 Pro First Impressions: Subtle Improvements
  7. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  9. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Kerala Savari Online Taxi Service Launched by State Government: All Details
  2. Government to Set Up Expert Groups for Exploring Adoption of Common Chargers for Mobiles, Electronic Devices
  3. TikTok Bans Paid Political Influencer Posts Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
  4. Colombia to Soon Get Digital Currency Aimed at Slashing Tax Evasion Crimes
  5. Amazon Claims ‘Overly Broad and Burdensome’ FTC Probe of Amazon Prime Service Hounding Jeff Bezos, Others
  6. Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wide-Angle Camera Doesn’t Support Recording 4K Video at 60fps: Report
  8. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Instagram Reels Crossposting to Facebook, New Tools for Content Creators Announced: All Details
  10. Amazon to Hike Third-Party Sellers Charges Again by Adding Holiday Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.