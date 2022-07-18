Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India is set to begin on July 23, but the e-commerce company has already begun listing its devices at a discounted rate, ahead of the upcoming sale. Starting from July 20, customers can purchase Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices at a discount of up to 55 percent, while the company's Kindle readers will see a price cut of up to Rs. 4,000. Prime members can also take advantage of deals on smart home combo offers with Amazon's smart speakers, paired with smart bulbs.

Ahead of the upcoming two-day Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event, here are some of the discounts and bundled offers available as part of the early deals on the e-commerce website.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best early deals on Amazon devices

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Released in 2020, the fourth generation Echo Dot is priced at Rs. 2,249, down from the listed price of Rs. 4,499. The smart speaker supports voice commands in English and Hindi and lets users stream audio from services like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music. The Echo Dot also allows users to control their smart home devices with their voice and schedule them to turn on at a specific time every day.

Buy now: Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation)

Like the fourth generation Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation allows users to stream music from their favourite services. It is also equipped with a 5.5-inch display that can be used to stream movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The inbuilt 2-megapixel camera can also be used to remotely monitor your home via the Alexa app, or as an “intercom” feature for friends and family who also use the Echo Show smart display, and according to the company.

Buy now: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Fire TV Stick Lite

For customers who don't want to buy a new smart TV to replace their existing television, Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the most affordable ways to add internet connectivity and support for streaming services. The device offers full-HD streaming and comes with the Amazon Voice Remote Lite. Users will gain access to streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Sun NXT. They can also access free services like YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, and YuppTV.

Buy now: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Kindle (10th Generation)

Equipped with a 6-inch glare-free display that is designed to look like paper, the Kindle (10th generation) features adjustable lighting that lets users read in different types of lighting. Amazon Prime members can access several books and comics, according to the company. The reader also allows users to highlight passages, look up specific words, and translate text without exiting the content they are reading. It is equipped with 8GB of storage, offers Wi-Fi connectivity, and comes with free cloud storage for Amazon content.

Buy now: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

In addition to the deals on specific Amazon devices, the company is also offering combo offers with its smart speakers, along with smart bulbs. Customers can pick up the Echo Dot with a Syska 12W smart bulb priced at Rs.2,349, down from the retail price of Rs. 6,698. Similarly, another combo offer features the Echo Show 5 paired with a Mi LED smart bulb, that costs Rs. 4,049, instead of the combined retail price of Rs. 9,998. Meanwhile, you can also check our handy guide on how to find the best deals during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2022 that begins on July 23.

