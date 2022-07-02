Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 coming to India later this summer along with countries like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, as for the first time - Egypt. Amazon has announced that the Amazon Prime Day event will be held for Prime members in the US, the UK, and several other countries from July 12 to July 13. The event is also going to Poland and Sweden also for the first time but it will begin on the same day as the US and UK.

The e-commerce platform, Amazon has recently announced that later this summer the Amazon Prime Day event will take place in India along with other countries like, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. The dates of the event for these countries are not confirmed but the company has announced the dates for the event for the US, the UK, and other countries.

Amazon Prime Day event 2022 will start on July 12 till July 13 for Prime members in the US, the UK, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and for the first time in Poland and Sweden on the same days. During the event, the Prime members will be able to buy products from top national brands and more third-party sellers than last year. There are going to be new deals on clothing apparels, electronics, and more during the Amazon Prime Day event.

Amazon said that the Prime Day event will offer savings for customers on products across categories, “including from Customers' Most Loved, Internet Famous, and a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products.”

Amazon Prime members will enjoy early deals and new, member-only offerings start June 21. Members can get deals on Amazon devices from June 21 and save up to 55 percent on these devices. Members will be able to shop alongside celebrities, like Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. They can also earn awards with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. On top of this, members can earn credit for Prime Day purchases and receive custom recommendations. Prime members can also set up deal notifications and reminders.

Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime said, “With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we're excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world.” Ghani added, “This year, we're making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It's never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”