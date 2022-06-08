Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Says It Prevented 4 Billion Bad Listings, Stopped Over 2.5 Million Attempts to Create Fake Accounts

Amazon Says It Prevented 4 Billion Bad Listings, Stopped Over 2.5 Million Attempts to Create Fake Accounts

Amazon has stepped up efforts to fight counterfeit sellers amid heightened scrutiny from brands and lawmakers.

By Associated Press | Updated: 8 June 2022 14:22 IST
Amazon Says It Prevented 4 Billion Bad Listings, Stopped Over 2.5 Million Attempts to Create Fake Accounts

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon said it spent over $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,000 crore) to push back against fraud

Highlights
  • Amazon said it prevented 4 billion bad listings on its site in 2021
  • The results of Amazon's report were mixed compared with 2020
  • Amazon stopped more than 2.5 million attempts to create fake accounts

Amazon, which has been under increasing pressure to tackle counterfeit products, said in its second-annual report that it prevented 4 billion bad listings from making it onto its site and got rid of more than 3 million phony products last year.

The results, released Wednesday, were mixed compared with 2020, when Amazon blocked 10 billion listings and got rid of 2 million phony products. The Seattle-based e-commerce juggernaut also saw a decrease in complaints of intellectual property infringement in 2021 while growing the number of active brands on its site.

According to the report, Amazon stopped more than 2.5 million attempts to create fake accounts on its third-party marketplace, where sellers can list their products directly to consumers. That number is about a 58 percent decline from the attempts it said it stopped in 2020, which the company credits to its vetting process and other efforts to deter bad actors.

But Juozas Kaziukėnas, the founder of e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse, said it can be hard to independently know what actually caused those declines — whether it's Amazon's policies or other factors.

Counterfeit sellers have long plagued Amazon and other e-commerce retailers, including eBay. And Amazon has stepped up efforts to fight it in recent years amid heightened scrutiny from brands and lawmakers pushing for anti-counterfeit legislation.

Amazon backs a US House of Representatives version of an online retail bill, known as the INFORM Act, which would require online marketplaces to collect contact and financial information from high-volume sellers and disclose some of the information to consumers. Amazon had opposed an earlier Senate version of the bill, which would require online retailers to gather information from a larger group of third-party merchants.

Meanwhile, TechNet, a lobbying group that counts Amazon and eBay as some of its members, is pushing back against another bill that would make the e-commerce platforms liable for counterfeit goods sold on their site. An Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement the company recognizes “the intent of the legislation is to stop counterfeits" and looks forward to working with Congress to achieve that goal.

In its report, Amazon said it implemented a program last year that made it harder for bad actors to register for selling accounts by requiring one-on-one conversations with a company team member to verify their identity. It says it's also verifying the seller's physical location and payment instruments and leveraging machine learning to detect risks about potential accounts.

Last year, the company said it spent more than $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,000 crore) to push back against fraud, and sued — or referred — more than 600 sellers for investigation in the US and other places like China. Amazon did not reveal in the report the source of most counterfeit products, but China has been a sore spot. And the company won't share data that helps it detect and prevent phony products from showing up on its site, said Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon's vice president of brand protection.

According to Marketplace Pulse, the share of top China-based merchants has steadily been declining on Amazon's third-party marketplace since late 2020, a trend some experts believe may be caused by pandemic-induced supply chain snafus and the company's recent efforts to crack down on prohibited activity, including fake reviews. Last year, the company suspended several prominent China-based sellers and reportedly kicked off 50,000 merchants for violating its rules.

Marketplace Pulse's data shows 55 percent of the top sellers on Amazon's US marketplace are domestic businesses, a jump from 48 percent in November 2020.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Fake Listings, Ecommerce, INFORM Act, TechNet
iOS 16 to Include Native Support for Nintendo Joy-Con, Switch Pro Controller: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Says It Prevented 4 Billion Bad Listings, Stopped Over 2.5 Million Attempts to Create Fake Accounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE Will Not Receive iOS 16
  2. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  3. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  4. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  6. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Report
  7. RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI, to Start With RuPay
  8. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 7-Day Battery Launched in India
  2. Google Wireless Device With 1080p Video Spotted on FCC, Could Be Affordable Chromecast HD
  3. Elon Musk Gets Support as Texas AG Launches Probe Against Twitter for Alleged Misinformation of Bots
  4. PayPal Finally Lets Users Transfer Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Out to External Wallets
  5. Amazon Says It Prevented 4 Billion Bad Listings, Stopped Over 2.5 Million Attempts to Create Fake Accounts
  6. iOS 16 to Include Native Support for Nintendo Joy-Con, Switch Pro Controller: Report
  7. India May Soon Replace Weather Balloons Sensors With Drones to Collect Atmospheric Data
  8. Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial Said to Be Building Cryptocurrency Trading Ecosystem
  9. Joker 2: Todd Phillips Confirms Joker Sequel, Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly in Talks to Return
  10. iQoo 10 Series Launch Tipped for July, iQoo 10 Pro Specifications Leaked: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.