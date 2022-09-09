Amazon Kickstarter Deals are underway with the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale around the corner. These pre-sale deals offer discounts on smartphones from iQoo, Oppo, Realme, and more popular brands. In addition, the e-commerce firm has announced several offers on a range of electronics including smartwatches, TVs, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and more. Amazon is offering SBI card holders an instant 10 percent discount on these Kickstarter Deals. Furthermore, Prime members will get added bonuses on purchases worth at least Rs. 1,000.

Check out the list of some of the best offers currently live on Amazon Kickstarter Deals. It is worth noting that these are limited-time offers.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB + 256GB storage model is currently available for a discounted price of Rs. 54,999. Furthermore, an exchange offer can get you a discount of up to Rs. 15,000. This flagship handset features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with an Adreno 660 GPU. It sports a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup co-developed by Hasselblad. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

iQoo 9

This mid-range handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The iQoo 9 features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge fast charging. The Kickstarter deal on this 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of this smartphone runs out in 10 days. Furthermore, the available exchange offer can get you up to a Rs. 15,500 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G)

This 65-inch QLED Android TV from Hisense has a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 24W enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology that can deliver multi-channel surround sound. The Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G) comes with a built-in Chromecast and a voice control remote. You can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,760 with Amazon's exchange offer.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 1,09,990)

Mi LED TV 4C (43 inches)

The Mi LED TV 4C has a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 9 out of the box with built-in Chromecast and Patchwall 4. This TV is equipped with 20W stereo speakers powered by DTS-HD technology. You get access to streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and more. The included exchange offer can provide you with an additional Rs. 3,760 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Crossbeats Torq TWS Earphones

Amazon is offering a 64 percent discount on these TWS earphones which has reduced their price to Rs. 4,299. The Crossbeats Torq are equipped with 18mm drivers and feature an inbuilt equaliser. They are claimed to provide up to 12 hours of listening time without the case. Furthermore, its 2,000mAh case is said to offer a total playtime of up to 3 days. Both earbuds are equipped with two microphones each and touch controls.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,299 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Boat Airdopes 441 Pro

The Boat Airdopes 441 Pro TWS earphones are claimed to provide up to 5 hours of listening time per charge. In addition, the charging case is said to provide a total of 150 hours of backup. They feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with a range of up to 10 metres. The Boat Airdopes 441 Pro are equipped with 6mm drivers. They boast IPX7-rated water and dust-resistant design.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,599 (MRP Rs. 6,990)

Crossbeats Orbit Special Edition

This smartwatch from Crossbeats has a 1.3-inch IPS touch display and a metal frame. The Crossbeats Orbit Special Edition features a built-in microphone and speaker to support the Bluetooth calling feature. It is equipped with a heart rate tracker, blood pressure sensor, and an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. This smartwatch is claimed to have a battery life of 10 days. It has a 3ATM water resistance, which might make it ideal for a swim in shallow waters.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Fossil Gen 5

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch features a 1.28-inch AMOLED touch display with an Always-on feature. It comes with a smart battery mode that is said to extend its battery life for multiple days. This smartwatch is equipped with a built-in GPS for fitness tracking. It also has a 3ATM water-resistant design. There is a built-in microphone and speaker for answering calls and accessing Google Assistant. The smartwatch also features 8GB of onboard storage and 1GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,995 (MRP Rs. 22,995)

