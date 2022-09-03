Technology News
Amazon's $1.7 Billion Takeover of iRobot Under Antitrust Review by US FTC: Report

The FCC is concerned about whether Amazon could use Roomba’s data for unfair advantage in retail.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 September 2022 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The FTC is investigating whether this deal would illegally boost Amazon’s market share

Highlights
  • Amazon, iRobot could be facing a lengthy investigation
  • It is trying to assess impact on Amazon’s increasing smart device lineup
  • Amazon is already a subject of wide-ranging monopolisation probe by FTC

Amazon announced earlier this month that it will acquire the makers of Roomba vacuum cleaners iRobot in a deal worth $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 13,500 crore). It is now being reported that this deal is being reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for violating antitrust laws. Both companies are understood to be preparing for a potentially lengthy investigation. Amazon is already the interest of a wide-ranging monopolisation probe by the FTC. Furthermore, the antitrust watchdog is investigating whether this deal would illegally boost Amazon's market share in the connected device market and the retail market.

According to a report by Politico, Amazon's takeover of the Roomba vacuum cleaner maker iRobot is being reviewed by the US FTC for being in violation of the country's antitrust laws.

It is believed that the antitrust watchdog is investigating whether this deal will give Amazon an unfair advantage in the connected device market and the retail market.

The FTC is reportedly trying to determine the impact of this deal on Amazon's increasing catalogue of smart devices like the Ring security cameras.

The antitrust watchdog is concerned with whether data being generated from users' homes by iRobot's Roomba vacuum cleaners could be used to gain an unfair advantage over other retailers. As per the report, Amazon and iRobot could be facing a lengthy and arduous investigation.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, iRobot, Roomba, FTC
Skyroot Aerospace Raises $51 Million from Singapore's GIC: All Details

Comment
