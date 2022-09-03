Amazon announced earlier this month that it will acquire the makers of Roomba vacuum cleaners iRobot in a deal worth $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 13,500 crore). It is now being reported that this deal is being reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for violating antitrust laws. Both companies are understood to be preparing for a potentially lengthy investigation. Amazon is already the interest of a wide-ranging monopolisation probe by the FTC. Furthermore, the antitrust watchdog is investigating whether this deal would illegally boost Amazon's market share in the connected device market and the retail market.
