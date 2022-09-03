Amazon announced earlier this month that it will acquire the makers of Roomba vacuum cleaners iRobot in a deal worth $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 13,500 crore). It is now being reported that this deal is being reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for violating antitrust laws. Both companies are understood to be preparing for a potentially lengthy investigation. Amazon is already the interest of a wide-ranging monopolisation probe by the FTC. Furthermore, the antitrust watchdog is investigating whether this deal would illegally boost Amazon's market share in the connected device market and the retail market.

The FTC is reportedly trying to determine the impact of this deal on Amazon's increasing catalogue of smart devices like the Ring security cameras.

The antitrust watchdog is concerned with whether data being generated from users' homes by iRobot's Roomba vacuum cleaners could be used to gain an unfair advantage over other retailers. As per the report, Amazon and iRobot could be facing a lengthy and arduous investigation.