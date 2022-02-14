Technology News
Amazon, MSME Will Work Together to Enhance Production in India: Narayan Rane

India ODOP (one district one product) Bazaar has been launched on Amazon.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 February 2022 17:31 IST
Amazon has launched ODOP store in collaboration with Invest India and IIA

  • Amazon and MSME will tread together
  • Amazon has contributed to the growth of the Indian economy
  • Customers will have the opportunity to support local businesses

MSME minister Narayan Rane on Monday said that his ministry along with e-commerce firm Amazon will work together to enhance production in the country and take quality goods to the people at an affordable price.

The minister was speaking after launching India ODOP (one district one product) Bazaar on Amazon India platform.

"Amazon and MSME will tread together. We both will move towards progress, enhance our production, and supply good products to the people," Rane said.

He said that Amazon has contributed to the growth of the Indian economy and is working to make India self reliant.

India ODOP Bazaar will provide customers access to regional pages and read more about the ODOP products from various districts across India and make a more informed purchasing decision.

Amazon said that through this store people will get easy access to varied and unique products such as Chikankari from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Dhokra metal craft from Bastar, Chattisgarh, Coffee from Chikamagaluru, Karnataka, Sambalpuri Ikat from Sambalpur, Odisha, Warli Paintings from Sahyadri, Maharashtra and Muga Silk from Kokrajhar, Assam amongst others.

Customers will have the opportunity to support local businesses and contribute to their growth by shopping online.

Amazon has launched ODOP store in collaboration with Invest India and IIA (Indian Industries Association) to support the ODOP initiative of the government of India that promotes handlooms, handicrafts and agricultural products created by local artisans and farmers; and helps accelerate economic growth, generate employment and promote rural entrepreneurship.

"We remain committed to our pledge of digitizing 10 million MSMEs by 2025 and contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Amazon India country manager for India consumer business Manish Tiwary said.

ODOP, One District One Products, Amazon, MSME, Narayan Rane
