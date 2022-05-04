Technology News
Amazon Expects Cumulative Exports From India to Hit $20 Billion by 2025: Amit Agarwal

Amazon said that India's merchandise exports touched a record $418 billion (roughly Rs. 31,91,095 crore) in 2021-22.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 May 2022 16:35 IST
Amazon Expects Cumulative Exports From India to Hit $20 Billion by 2025: Amit Agarwal

Amazon expects exports from its platform in India to reach $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,52,700 crore)

  • In January 2020, Amazon had set a target to facilitate export
  • Amazon launched e-commerce export programme Global Selling in 2015
  • Global Selling has over 1 lakh exporters

E-commerce company Amazon expects cumulative exports from its platform in India to reach $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,52,700 crore) by 2025, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

In January 2020, the company had set a target to facilitate export worth $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,350 crore) by 2025.

"In January 2020, we had taken a pledge to enable $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,350 crore) in cumulative exports from India by 2025 with our global Selling programme.

"Excited by the momentum in businesses joining the global selling programme and by the growing demand for Made in India products across the world, I am super excited to announce that we are doubling down and raising our pledge to enable $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,52,700 crore) in cumulative exports by 2025," Amazon senior vice president for India and emerging markets Amit Agarwal said.

He was speaking while launching Amazon Exports Digest 2022.

"The government had set an ambitious target of achieving $400 billion (roughly Rs. 30,53,680 crore) in annual merchandise exports and for the first time in history, India has breached this target. India's merchandise exports touched a record $418 billion (roughly Rs. 31,91,095 crore) in 2021-22. The Government's unwavering commitment towards exports has been very encouraging," Agarwal said.

Amazon has launched the e-commerce export programme Global Selling in 2015, which has over 1 lakh exporters.

"At our end, we are super excited by the momentum Amazon Global Selling is witnessing; the exporters on the programme are on track to surpass $5 billion (roughly Rs. 38,180 crore) in cumulative exports. Importantly, the program took about 3 years to enable the first billion dollars in exports, while the last 2 billion have come in just 17 months," Agarwal said. 

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Amazon

Further reading: Amazon
Uzbekistan Legalises Solar-Powered Crypto Mining, Offers Tax Exemption to Companies
Amazon's Kindle E-Readers Will Finally Support EPUB Files Later This Year

